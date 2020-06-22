Welcome! Why subscribe?

All of us need reminders about the things that matter in life - family, friends, our community, our planet, our God. This (almost) daily email boosts your spirit, inspires your activism and challenges your complacency. You will hear from Rev. Cameron Trimble, national faith leader, pastor and pilot, as well as other national faith leaders across the world.



We hope you will sign up and join us on the adventure to make our world a more just and generous place.

What people are saying...

"I have subscribed to your Daily meditation and look forward to your spiritual wisdom every week! I often feel like you are speaking directly to me. We are all tested; we all have our struggles. Your words of affirmation are comforting and inspiring. Thank you." - Julie Farmer



"I so appreciate these daily meditations. My spiritual path and my faith are strengthened when I can honestly, without inner or outer reproach, approach my beliefs with new eyes, ears, and heart." - Lisa Harmon



"Thank you so much for writing these. I’m loving them every morning!!" - Karen Greeson



"Almost every day as I read these meditations, I think to myself, 'This is so beautiful! I need to drop a line to say thank you!' They are timely and lovely, thought-provoking and sometimes tear-producing. And I share them with others often. I so appreciate being included on the list of those who receive such beautiful words; thank you!" - Marty Koontz



"Thank you for these words of Hope. Faith. And Love." - Meredith Onion



"Thank you for these meditations. I am going through some things and this was just what I needed to hear. It’s giving me a different way to look at Advent." - Tiffany



"I enjoy these thoughts, and look forward to them each day!" - Jeff

So, don’t miss out on (almost) daily bits of inspiration in your inbox.

About Cameron

Rev. Cameron Trimble is a dynamic leader, consultant, and sought-after speaker, appearing regularly on national speaking circuits. A skilled pilot, pastor, and author, she brings a unique blend of vision and expertise to her work. Cameron serves as the CEO of Convergence, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to guiding congregations through transformative change.

In addition to her work with Convergence, Cameron is a Partner at FutureWomenX, a global network of bold, forward-thinking female leaders committed to elevating women and driving transformative change for a better world.

Cameron is the Board Chair of Stop the Traffik USA, an NGO leveraging technology-driven, intelligence-led solutions to combat human trafficking. Through partnerships with IBM, Barclays, Facebook, the Financial Times, and others, Stop the Traffik develops tools to identify and disrupt trafficking networks on a global scale.

As the Lead Senior Consultant at Shallowford Consulting, Cameron provides executive coaching and consulting services designed to achieve breakthrough outcomes for organizations. She is also a founding partner of Trimble Properties, a real estate company dedicated to providing housing for vulnerable populations in the Atlanta area.

An ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, Cameron has served as the pastor of four congregations in the Atlanta area, bringing a deep commitment to spiritual leadership and community building.