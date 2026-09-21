Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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G Charles MacDonald's avatar
G Charles MacDonald
Sep 21

As much the Kennedy Centre, the war in Iran and journalism appear as individual items of control, they are not. They are just the same from a pathological narcissist and are getting worse, daily. America has not seen how far Trump will go, however, by November 3rd you will see much worse. There will need to be a revolution to take back America or what’s left of it. Trump and his Reich will not turn over power willingly.

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Greg Smith's avatar
Greg Smith
Sep 21

Hi, Cameron! This article was fantastic! I especially enjoyed your Tao Te Ching reference. You’re 100% right about the gentler approach versus the way of force and domination. I’ve just written a book called “Jesus and Lao Tzu: The Way of Love.” It’s a Christian companion to the Tao Te Ching. I’d love to chat with you about it. Gregorytsmith.author@gmail.com. https://tinyurl.com/JesusLaoTzuSmith. Many blessings on your good work!

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