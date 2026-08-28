Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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John schipper's avatar
John schipper
Aug 28

I’m an immigrant. My parents were refugees. From Nazi occupied holland.

I lived ‘as a stranger and alien in the land’ for 35 years before I became a citizen. Were there times when I was not in compliance? Apparently.

As a democratic socialist I am considered an enemy of the state by some.

I would return to Canada in a heartbeat, but my wife and children and grandchildren are here in Michigan. I’m considering it anyway.

Heartbreaking doesn’t begin to describe how I feel, and seeing all this in the name of “Christian”

Makes me nauseous.

Watching the collapse of the American experiment in one lifetime.

Sorry for sounding dramatic but it’s personal.

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SERENA LEISER's avatar
SERENA LEISER
Aug 29

It is embarrassing how blind we can become to what is happening right around us. I live in a senior community that has an outside landscaping company take care of the grounds. Lately some people have been upset because there doesn't seem to be as many workers here each week. Well, guess what. Many of them are afraid. Afraid that if they show up to work there will be a raid on the company because they employee "you know who" because they can't get white, American citizens to do the work. While these workers may not understand enough English to know what we are saying when we babble on about what we want them to do with our rose bushes, they are hardworking individuals trying to make a living to support their families while living in fear. We have to also remember that the "web of tears" (rips) creates a "web of tears" (crying). Bless you Rev. Trimble for your powerful insights.

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