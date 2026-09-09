Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Intro Verses's avatar
Intro Verses
Sep 9

Thanks for an amazing insightful article - followed by an amazing amount of sharing some great work going on. I feel detached like I haven’t found my people, and here you are sharing what like minded folk are doing, and leading me to them. I can tell you that I am grateful Substack led me to you, that “feed” is a positive one in my life. Stay off Facebook and on Substack might be my message for today 🙏. Keep up the great work.

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Carol Stanton (FL)'s avatar
Carol Stanton (FL)
Sep 9

"Your feed is studying you all day long. For today, study it back."

Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate your balance here.

We have agency IF we pay attention and learn the new literacy this technology demands. It is easy to get dopamined into distraction. As agents, we need to be the ones curating our time and attention.

You are right. We have a tool that opens us, literally to the world. It is "mind bendingly" wonderful and "mind bendingly" disorienting--all at once. Inner attention to feelings grounds us.

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