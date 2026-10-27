Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Maria Esther Moro-Garcia's avatar
Maria Esther Moro-Garcia
1h

“May I learn to protect what I love without losing compassion for what I fear.”

Thank you so much for this beautiful and profound meditation.

🙏🏻🕊️

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Gary Hoover's avatar
Gary Hoover
3h

Honorable harvest for hawks. Honorable harvest for humans. We all eat our dead relatives — plant or animal. We humans have a difficult time harvesting with honor and eating with awe, wonder, deep affection, and gratitude.

I think we confuse hunting with predation.

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