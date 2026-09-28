Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Jane's avatar
Jane
6d

Thanks, Cameron, for this reminder to value community, and understand our web of connection to each other, whether it is online, in our local community, or as a global species within the cosmos. I am so blessed by living in a rural community in France where we all look out for each other on multiple levels, and across cultural and language differences, using modern technology to keep each other informed, or ask for help. And then I have my holiday community in the country of my birth, South Africa, where the whole village keeps contact and each other informed about power outages, water issues, a snake that needs removing, whether anyone else is struggling with internet connection, and a myriad of other daily issues that we face. If course, I am also blessed with my membership of your online community, the Commons, as well as my spiritual home, the dispersed and online Northumbria Community, which gives me a Way for Living, and a daily rhythm to nourish body, mind and spirit, and values space to be. I think you touch on something here of great importance to us all in our bid to, not only survive, but thrive, in this changing world. I feel it's really important that we all create and find community in whatever ways we can, in our particular contexts, to strengthen the bonds that used to be known and experienced, and are now insidiously under threat.

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
6d

Enough time to care…

care enough about/for life.

Care for hurt/sick kids.

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