Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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John schipper's avatar
John schipper
Sep 14

The cruelty was there all along.

It’s part of the DNA of our country

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Julie DeMaeyer's avatar
Julie DeMaeyer
Sep 14

I watched Jimmy Kimmel interview James Talarico the other day and I think his bumper sticker referencing Jesus' table flipping is spot on. https://youtu.be/WLDE9LrGpNk

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