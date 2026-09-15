Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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G Charles MacDonald's avatar
G Charles MacDonald
Sep 15

Although man is capable of critical thinking with abilities to act on knowledge, we are the most ignorant of all species and always will be stupid.

America is proving it beyond a doubt with Trump. Everyone knows that he is destroying America and the world and even many of his Reich/gang know it but, greed and power are all consuming and true facts are irrelevant. The latest AI scare is a prime example. We have been told (and should have already known) that AI has or will have the ability to outsmart and/or destroy civilization. A whistleblower has finally told us, and now we want to slow the process down. Too little too late……

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Susie Way's avatar
Susie Way
Sep 15

How did we all manage to reduce carbon emissions during Covid?!

Remember how the air cleared in front of the TagMahal?

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