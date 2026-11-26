“I thank my God every time I remember you.” — Philippians 1:3

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Today is Thanksgiving Day in the United States. I want to tell you all something I hope you already know, but that I don’t say often enough: I am profoundly grateful for you, for us, for this Piloting Faith community.

Every morning, thousands of us begin our days together through these meditations. Some of you have been reading my writing for years, while others have joined us more recently. Many of you read these reflections with your morning coffee, while others find a quiet moment later in the day to sit with the questions we’re exploring together. I love knowing that some of you share these meditations with small groups in your congregations, and that occasionally an idea or a story finds its way into a sermon. It means so much to me that these words have become part of your lives in so many different ways.

I often think about how extraordinary this is. We live in different places, come from different backgrounds, and bring different experiences of faith and life to our conversations. Most of us have never met in person, yet through the simple practice of showing up together, day after day, we’ve become a community. Over these many years, you have become very dear to me.

This year has been hard. Together, we’ve faced the erosion of democratic institutions, the rise of authoritarianism, the suffering of people in war and displacement, and growing uncertainty about our planet’s future. We’ve also questioned religious teachings that no longer help us and explored how to stay spiritually grounded when everything feels unstable.

Some mornings, I imagine you open these meditations looking for words of peace, but instead I ask you to consider another tough question about the world. I hope you can forgive me for that. I don’t believe spirituality means ignoring suffering or pretending everything is fine when it’s not.

But I also know we can’t live on outrage and anxiety alone. We need joy, beauty, laughter, friendship, and the comfort of knowing there are people who understand us. You have helped create that kind of space.

I am always touched by the kindness you show each other, your openness to tough ideas, and your courage in facing hard truths. Many of you have spent your lives working for justice, caring for others, building communities, and trying to make the world a bit more loving. Even now, when things feel overwhelming, you haven’t given up on that purpose.

I believe one of the most important things we do together through Piloting Faith is help each other stay openhearted. There’s so much in the world that pushes us to be suspicious, cynical, or afraid. But I keep meeting people here who choose compassion over contempt, curiosity over certainty, and courage when it would be easier to stay silent. You remind me there are still many good people trying to live with integrity and love.

I also want to thank those of you who have become paid subscribers. Your generosity humbles me more than I can say. I know every financial commitment is a choice, and you could use your resources elsewhere. Your choice to support this writing is a wonderful gift. You make it possible for me to spend time on this work and keep these meditations available to everyone, no matter their ability to pay. I am deeply grateful for your support and feel a strong responsibility to honor your trust.

For those who read without a paid subscription, please know your presence is just as valuable. This community belongs to all of us. Your attention, your questions, and your willingness to join this journey are gifts I never take for granted.

The apostle Paul once wrote to his friends in Philippi, “I thank my God every time I remember you.” I’ve always loved the affection in those words. Paul’s relationship with that community endured distance, hardship, and uncertainty. They had become part of one another’s lives, and he wanted them to know that their companionship brought him joy. I understand that feeling more deeply these days.

Writing is often a solitary practice. Most days, I sit with my thoughts, my questions, and whatever is on my heart. I try to find words that might help us understand something about the world or ourselves. Then I send those words out, trusting they’ll reach you.

What I receive in return is more than I ever expected. Your presence has turned this work into a source of purpose and real joy. I love reading your comments. I love when you show up at events on The Commons. I am honored every time you forward a meditation to someone you hope it might help.

I know holidays aren’t easy for everyone. Some of us are grieving loved ones who are no longer at the table. Others are dealing with complicated family relationships, loneliness, illness, or uncertainty. This particular holiday in the US also has a history that asks us to remember the suffering and loss of Indigenous peoples, instead of just accepting the comforting stories we learned as children.

There is space for all of that today. Gratitude doesn’t mean we have to ignore what is painful or unfair. Sometimes, it’s most meaningful when we see how much we need each other during hard times.

Wherever you are this Thanksgiving, I hope you know how much your life matters. I hope there are people who remind you that you are loved and that your presence has made a difference in their lives. You have certainly made a difference in mine.

Thank you for your friendship, your kindness, your courage, and your willingness to keep exploring life’s deepest questions with me in this space.

I am so very grateful that we have found one another.

Happy Thanksgiving, my friends.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

Who has helped you remain openhearted and courageous during this difficult year? What has their companionship made possible in your life? When you think about the communities to which you belong, where have you experienced the kind of kindness and acceptance that allows you to be fully yourself? Is there someone who has made a meaningful difference in your life but may not know how much you appreciate them? What would you most want to tell them?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For When Justice Has a Price

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, source of the love that gathers us, today our hearts are full of gratitude. For the friends who have walked beside us, for strangers who have become companions, for those who have listened when our hearts were heavy and reminded us of our courage when we had forgotten it, we give thanks. For the wisdom shared across generations, for kindness offered without expectation, for laughter that breaks through sorrow, and for the quiet assurance that we do not travel alone, we give thanks. Hold close those for whom this day is difficult. Those grieving an empty chair, those separated from people they love, those carrying fears they cannot easily name, and those who long for a place to belong. May they encounter tenderness in unexpected places. Teach us to cherish the communities that sustain our lives. May we never become too busy to express our gratitude, too frightened to offer kindness, or too weary to recognize the goodness still unfolding around us. Bless the friendships we have made, the courage we have discovered together, and the love that continues to grow even in uncertain times. For the gift of one another, with all our hearts, we give thanks. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: Tell Someone What They Mean to You

Today, think of someone whose presence has helped you through this past year. It might be a lifelong friend, a neighbor, a member of your congregation, or someone you have come to know through this community.

Rather than simply wishing them a happy Thanksgiving, tell them something specific about the difference they have made in your life. You might remember a conversation that brought you comfort, a kindness you have never forgotten, or the courage you found because they stood beside you.

Call them if you can. Write a note if that feels more natural. If they are sitting across the table, take a moment to tell them in person.

Try not to hurry through the exchange. Allow yourself to experience the vulnerability of expressing genuine affection and gratitude, even if the words feel a little awkward.

If the person you most want to thank is no longer living, you might speak their name aloud and remember something beautiful they brought into your life.

Gratitude becomes especially meaningful when it moves beyond something we feel privately and becomes something another person can receive.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

December 17, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.