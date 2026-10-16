Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Joan Regan's avatar
Joan Regan
3h

I am grateful for the many rafts that have accumulated on my shore. I pray for the grace and wisdom to embrace the mystery of what lies ahead.

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Sally's avatar
Sally
2h

This is timely and helpful for me. I am age 85, I have lived in Austin since I was age 17, and I am deeply embedded in the city and particularly in my church, First United Methodist of Austin. What makes sense as I age further is that I move to the DC area where my son and his family live. Starting the process to do that is emotionally overwhelming. What you have written today is extremely helpful and I thank you.

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