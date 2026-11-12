Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Fred Massoll's avatar
Fred Massoll
15h

I spent 30 years working in healthcare, caring for seniors, and over and over again witnessed adult children attempting to care for their parents, exhausted and over whelmed , believing they had to , struggling to ask or accept help, why do so many, myself included believe the myth that we have to do it on our own, truth is no one makes it on their own it is community. Thank you for this reminder today

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Marcella Ciccotelli's avatar
Marcella Ciccotelli
13h

The word burnout is never spoken here and yet that is what you speak of about those who have given away so much there is nothing left for those closest to them or themselves. I have travelled that road and learned. I hope this learning instills the very practices you speak of here. Thank you for your eloquence with words!

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