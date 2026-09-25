Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Victoria Cull's avatar
Victoria Cull
Sep 25

Thank you Cameron so so much. Have you heard about the 11,000 square "Stolen Neighbors Quilt" in MInnesota? Each square represents someone who has been kidnapped by ICE. It was unrolled in the state capitol recently. Each soul precious. The numbers are staggering.

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Larry's avatar
Larry
Sep 25

I’m an American living in Mexico with my wife who is from here. A few months back I met a young Mexican man who spoke with a subtly detectable American accent. I asked him where he was from and he began to tear up and speak to me in perfect English with an endearing Georgia drawl. He shared that the US had been his home since he was 7 years old. In his small Georgia town he had been living with his wife, raising two little girls, and running an HVAC repair business. One day he was picked up by ICE and thus began a three month incarceration in various holding facilities and ultimately deportation to a Mexican city where he knows no one. He is figuring out now how to navigate the language, culture, and the loneliness. He shared with me, “I’m not complaining sir. I was undocumented. But if you ask me who I am, I’m American.” For me, Pedro put a face on the numbers and on so many invisible acts of inhumanity. Now, I see. I count him as a brother.

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