Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Allison Zent Edwards's avatar
Allison Zent Edwards
15h

“They are asking those who are comfortable with the status quo to see the real cost of that comfort.”

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G Charles MacDonald's avatar
G Charles MacDonald
16h

This is what will happen in the US very soon because the few, Trump and his Reich, are destroying the US and there aren’t any adults trying to stop them. Sitting on your hands waiting for November 3rd is not responsible adulthood…

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