Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Stanton (FL)'s avatar
Carol Stanton (FL)
10h

I love your suggested Practice-- calming yet fortifying. This is such a tense time period, full of expectation and worry. Whatever happens we have a lot of work to do in nurturing communities of trust. Thank you, Cameron!

Reply
Share
Maureen Connors's avatar
Maureen Connors
10h

Oh, Cameron, I marvel at your knowledge of spiritual resources, your continual ability to give us the words, the prayers, the questions and the practices that help us calm our souls! I. had been looking for a prayer for the mid terms for two of my groups today and now I have one that is very powerful.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Trimble · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture