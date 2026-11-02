Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Ann Murray's avatar
Ann Murray
7h

Thank you for your hope and prayers

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Carol Stanton (FL)'s avatar
Carol Stanton (FL)
8h

WItnessing and recording for history. That contract, witnessed and saved in a clay jar, documented a moment in time, a sign of hope in the midst of calamity.

Many Substacks are among the best interactive

" journals of record" for future understanding of what we have been living through. I hope they are somehow retrievable in their entireties.

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