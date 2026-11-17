“Worship the Lord your God, and serve only him.” — Luke 4:8

This Thursday, Donald Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in China. It’s the first time leaders from the United States, Russia, and China will gather like this. The official focus is on nuclear weapons and international security, which is important as the world faces the risk of another nuclear arms race. Still, this meeting means more than just its stated agenda.

For generations, the United States has seen itself, though not always perfectly, as a defender of democracy against authoritarian rule. American foreign policy has often failed to live up to those ideals, and there are many examples of supporting dictators when it was convenient. Even so, those democratic values have given American leadership a moral standard to be judged by.

Now we are seeing something troubling. An American president is standing with two leaders whose governments have regularly silenced political opposition, limited basic freedoms, and used force to get what they want. Putin is still waging a devastating war in Ukraine. Xi leads a political system that is becoming more repressive. This meeting isn’t a formal alliance, but it does raise an important question about where American leadership is headed. Are we moving toward a world where powerful leaders respect each other’s authority, but the rights of smaller countries and vulnerable people are up for negotiation?

This morning, I ask us to meditate on an old story about temptation. In the Gospel of Luke, Jesus is fasting in the wilderness when the devil takes him to a high place and shows him all the kingdoms of the world. The devil offers Jesus authority over them, but only if Jesus will bow down and worship him.

This temptation is fascinating in that Jesus could have done a great deal of good with that kind of power. He could have put an end to Roman rule, fed the hungry and liberated people from the tyrannical rulers. You can just imagine the amount of suffering he could have put an end to if he’d had control of all the kingdoms.

But Jesus says no. He knows that accepting this authority would come at a huge cost. To take it, he would have to give up his deepest loyalty. He would end up serving the very power he wanted to change.

I’ve seen too many religious communities make the deal that Jesus turned down. In the United States, White Christian nationalism has grown into a powerful political and religious movement. It tries to blend a certain view of Christianity with American identity and political power. This vision often favors white cultural identity and a narrow version of Christianity, claiming to bring back a lost Christian nation. To reach that goal, some supporters have accepted authoritarian tactics and leaders who will use power for them.

Sociologist Andrew Whitehead, who has studied this movement, writes, “I think the key idol of Christian nationalism is power.” This insight points to the real spiritual risk. When political power is treated as sacred, moral responsibility can be set aside. Actions that would normally be condemned might be excused if they help the bigger political goal.

There’s a troubling similarity in Russia. Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has often defended Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, describing Russia as a protector of Christian civilization against a corrupt West. Religious authority has been used to justify military aggression, even as Ukrainian cities are destroyed and many lives are lost. The American and Russian movements have different backgrounds, but both show what can happen when religious identity gets mixed up with national power and loyalty to strong leaders.

There’s a sad irony here. Christianity started among people living under imperial rule. The Roman government executed Jesus, its central figure. Jesus taught that true greatness comes from serving others, welcomed those on the edges of society, and challenged religious leaders who took advantage of their power. Yet some parts of the tradition that bears his name now celebrate the same kinds of domination he stood against.

Idolatry isn’t just about bowing to statues. It happens whenever we give our deepest devotion to something limited. A nation, an idea, a political movement, or a leader becomes an idol when our loyalty to it is stronger than our faithfulness to truth, justice, and the dignity of others.

This temptation isn’t limited to one political group. Whenever we believe our cause is so right that we can ignore our moral values to achieve it, we’re facing the same choice Jesus did in the wilderness.

I hope this week’s summit leads to real progress on nuclear disarmament. The world badly needs diplomacy that lowers the risk of war. But we should watch closely what is being accepted as normal during this process. If America’s ties with authoritarian governments start to show a shared preference for unchecked power instead of democratic accountability, the effects will go far beyond this meeting.

The risk isn’t just that powerful people make decisions for everyone else. That’s always been the case. The real danger is that we might get so used to seeing power in a few hands that we stop asking if it actually helps the common good.

Jesus turned down the kingdoms of the world because he wouldn’t give up his loyalty to the sacredness of life just to rule over it. His choice reminds us that some things matter more than winning, dominating, or making sure we have a place among the powerful.

The question is whether we still believe that.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

When have you witnessed religious faith being used to justify political power or excuse behavior that would otherwise be considered morally unacceptable? How did you respond? What makes authoritarian leadership appealing, particularly during times of uncertainty or social upheaval? Where might our own longing for security, order, or belonging make us vulnerable to that appeal? Jesus refused power that required him to compromise his deepest commitments. What is one moral conviction you would be unwilling to surrender, even if doing so cost you influence, security, or acceptance?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer To Deliver Us from the Worship of Power

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy Mystery, whose love cannot be conquered and whose truth cannot be purchased, deliver us from the worship of power. When we mistake domination for strength, restore our understanding of courage. When we confuse wealth with blessing, remind us of those who hunger. When we place our faith in powerful leaders, return our hearts to the sacredness of life. Give us the wisdom to recognize when religion has become a servant of empire, when patriotism has become an excuse for cruelty, and when our longing for security has made us indifferent to the suffering of others. Strengthen those who speak truth when silence would be safer. Protect those whose lives are threatened by the ambitions of the powerful. And awaken in us the courage to refuse the bargains that diminish our humanity. May we never become so captivated by power that we forget the people it was meant to serve. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: What Is Worthy of Your Reverence?

Throughout history, people have bowed before kings, emperors, religious authorities, and political leaders. Bowing can show submission, but it can also be a beautiful gesture of gratitude, humility, and reverence. Its meaning depends on what we are honoring.

Today, take a quiet moment and stand comfortably, or stay seated if that feels better for you. Place your hand over your heart and think about what you hold most sacred. It might be love, compassion, truth, justice, or the dignity of every living being.

Now, gently bow your head in respect for that commitment. Let this gesture be a physical expression of where you choose to place your deepest loyalty.

Then think of someone whose humanity is often overlooked by those in power. It could be a refugee, someone living under occupation, or a person in your own community whose voice is rarely heard. Bow your head again, this time to honor their inherent dignity.

As you lift your head, speak these words, or find your own: May I never bow before power at the expense of love. May my life honor what is sacred in every human being.

Carry that gesture with you throughout the day. Whenever you hear a political leader praised for strength or dominance, gently place your hand over your heart and remember what you have chosen to honor.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 17, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

November 20, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.