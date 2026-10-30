Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Julie DeMaeyer's avatar
Julie DeMaeyer
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Oh I love this for the memory it brought to me. A few years ago I was gifted by my Aunt a lineage chart she had spent years uncovering. And back a handful of generations was a great great great (some number?) grandmother referred to as “Savage/Unknown”. Upon seeing this I remembered a vision I once had while deep in a cave with about a dozen women from whom I’d become lost. I couldn’t hear the drum someone was beating, and I’d lost all sense of direction without any physical light to guide me back. So I just plopped down and cried. Almost immediately an indigenous woman (I could tell on account of her regalia-even though I couldn’t see a thing) took my hand and guided me through.

In my heart/mind she has become “Savage/Unknown”. What a comfort and a blessing to have this connection, even without a name. 🙏

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