Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Kay Duren's avatar
Kay Duren
1h

When I went to my Episcopal church on Sunday I was invited to boycott this public display of authority and I wholeheartedly agreed. Thank you and all religious leaders who continue to invite us to remember who we are and aspire to be.

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John Hopkins's avatar
John Hopkins
1h

Thank you, Rev. Cameron, for taking the time to talk about a potentially horrific act of violent spectacle masquerading as justice. Someone will die, perhaps millions will watch, and then something will die in them. The moral damage will ripple into eternity.

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