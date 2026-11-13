Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
13h

Talk is cheap enough…

climate crisis calls for deeds.

Real change, much harder.

Life-sustaining Earth…

shows wise, fair give-and-take work.

Wide we-world vision.

Reply
Share
Maureen Connors's avatar
Maureen Connors
10h

Once again exquisite and challenging. The Sky Woman video is beautiful. Having read two of Robin's books and I Eat the Stars recently, you have summarized beautifully what is ours to do! Thanks always, Cameron!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Trimble · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.