Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Julie DeMaeyer's avatar
Julie DeMaeyer
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Thanks for this Cameron. Awhile back my wife and I lived in a remote fly-in Inuit community that from some perspectives was “wealthy” in that they received huge government benefits due to rules about diamond mines on Indigenous lands. But there are so many kinds of wealth, and health is a wealth we can’t live without. In this community there were monthly kangaroo courts. They’d fly in a judge, lawyers etc. one time the judge said “you can tell the true wealth of this community by looking at the sled dogs”. She would notice them chained and hungry as she flew in and out each month.

It’s true that the measure of a community’s wealth is found in the well-beingness of the most vulnerable.

Humans have done so much damage out of ignorance and greed. Of course therein needs to be rules so we can all agree what’s acceptable treatment of one another, but economics - the almighty dollar has always been rigged. A system that was built to benefit the few, as you said, and ignore, or worse destroy, the vulnerable is a system in need of hospicing. God help us all. 🙏

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