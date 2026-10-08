Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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craig vial's avatar
craig vial
1h

Truly, I wish you could know how timely this was for me. From the opening quote to the closing prayer, I am so very grateful.

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Ann Outka's avatar
Ann Outka
3h

I am so grateful to you for this powerful meditation! Being a member of the book group reading Gregory Boye's book, I am especially thankful for the way you incorporate his insights about how we understand our relationship with others. And there are so many ways to use the teaching about the elephant and Boyle's perspectives.! You inspire and encourage me in my own thinking. Just realizing that we are all holding only a part of the elephant makes humility the only way to approach really important differences of perspective.

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