“They were bewildered, because each one heard them speaking in the native language of each.” — Acts 2:6

Think about how hard it is to translate a word like home. In English, it might mean where we live, where we grew up, or the people we feel close to. But what does it mean for someone whose family was forced to leave their homeland long ago? What about a refugee who can’t go back safely, or someone whose ancestral land is gone? Even if a translator finds a good word in another language, they might still miss what the speaker really means.

To translate well, we need to step into the world where someone else’s words make sense. We have to learn about their history, relationships, and experiences. Sometimes, our own language can’t fully capture what they’re saying. We need to open our minds to understand.

Today is World Philosophy Day. At UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris, Senegalese philosopher Souleymane Bachir Diagne is giving a lecture called “Living the Earth Together.” He brings African, Islamic, and European philosophy together and asks how people with very different backgrounds can build a truly shared human world. I wish more of our political and religious leaders would ask this question.

In his book Universaliser: L’humanité par les moyens d’humanité, Diagne questions whether any one civilization can decide what it means to be universally human. For centuries, European powers claimed to represent universal civilization, but they colonized others, suppressed their languages, and ignored their knowledge. The so-called universal human often looked just like those in power.

Diagne does not give up on the hope for a shared humanity, even though history has often been harmful. He wants us to see the universal as something we build together, by meeting and learning from different cultures. No tradition has all human wisdom. We are not stuck in our separate identities, unable to understand each other.

Everyone already has their own dignity. What we still need to do is learn to see that dignity in people who are different from us, and build societies that respect it.

Diagne explains this idea using the image of translation. In De langue à langue: L’hospitalité de la traduction, he says translation is like hospitality, where one language makes space for ideas from another. The original thought brings its own history and character. The new language has to welcome it without losing what makes it unique.

I find this idea of hospitality very powerful. Usually, we think of hospitality as inviting someone into a space we control. We let them into our home, give them a seat, and try to make them comfortable. But our own views stay the same. Diagne’s idea asks more from us: that the encounter may require us to rearrange the furniture of our own understanding.

Remember the last time someone told you a story that made you question your beliefs. Maybe it was a family member with different politics, someone sharing an experience of racism you hadn’t faced, or a person with a different view of faith. Did you start thinking of your reply right away? Or could you stay curious and learn something new?

I ask these questions because I see that impatience in myself. When I care a lot about something, I sometimes focus so much on my own point that I forget someone else is sharing their view of the world.

The old Pentecost story is a good example. People from many places came to Jerusalem, and the Christian scriptures say they heard the disciples speak in their own languages. Their languages stayed different; they did not all become one. They were able to connect even with their differences.

The story has its own religious meaning, but what stands out to me is how understanding feels like being welcomed. People who might have stayed strangers find that their languages are included in the group.

Our world really needs this ability. Nationalist movements now often define belonging by race, religion, culture, or ancestry. People are told to fear those they don’t understand. We end up in groups where everyone shares our politics, repeats our ideas, and agrees with our view of the world.

Of course, not every disagreement can be solved just by listening. Some are about real injustice, clashing interests, or beliefs that need to be challenged. Hospitality does not mean we have to accept cruelty or give up our values. But it does mean we should not see people only as members of groups we have already judged.

At UNESCO today, students from three French universities will join workshops on climate change, migration, artificial intelligence, and health. Their talks will help create a Citizen Manifesto with ideas for problems that no country can solve alone.

I love the idea of asking young people to imagine a shared future, even though they inherit a world divided by past events they did not choose. They will need to find ways to work together across differences that older generations often could not handle.

…and we will need to do the same.

This work starts in our families, congregations, and communities. Each time we let someone else’s experience broaden our view, we get better at sharing the world with them. Sometimes, these moments change our minds. Sometimes, they make our beliefs stronger but also help us care more about those who disagree. Sometimes, they show us questions we never thought to ask.

I wonder how our communities would change if we treated each other with the patience of good translators. We would listen for meanings that our usual words can’t yet express. We would be less sure that our own experience is the standard for everyone else.

The shared humanity Diagne talks about won’t come from a declaration, a summit, or a lecture. It will grow through the hard, ongoing work of making space for each other in the world we share.

Maybe the next person we find hard to understand has something to teach us that our own language can’t yet express.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

When was the last time someone else’s experience challenged an assumption you held about the world? What made it possible, or difficult, for you to listen? Diagne describes translation as a form of hospitality. What might change in your relationships if you approached differences with the curiosity and patience of someone learning another language? Where do you see people being excluded from conversations about decisions that affect their lives? What would it mean to make genuine room for their perspectives?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer: Make Room Within Us

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Spirit of Love, whose wisdom speaks in a thousand languages, whose presence cannot be contained within the boundaries of any nation or tradition, enlarge our capacity to understand. Forgive the arrogance that makes us certain our experience is the measure of all things. Soften the fear that turns strangers into threats and differences into reasons for division. Give us patience when understanding comes slowly, humility when our familiar words prove inadequate, and courage when another person's truth asks something difficult of us. May we learn the hospitality of listening, making room for stories we have not lived, histories we have not inherited, and wisdom we have not yet encountered. Help us build communities where no one must surrender their dignity to belong, where disagreement need not destroy relationship, and where the work of justice is strengthened by our willingness to learn. May the world we create together be spacious enough for all its peoples, and may our lives become instruments of the understanding and peace we seek. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: The Hospitality of Listening

Today, try to practice translation, but without switching languages.

Think of someone whose experience or perspective is different from yours. This could be a friend, a family member, or even someone you meet during your day. Ask them to share something important to them.

Set a small rule for yourself: for the first few minutes, don’t give advice, correct them, or share your own similar story. Just listen to what their words mean to them.

When they’re done, you can ask something like, “What do you wish more people understood about that?”

If it feels right, tell them what you heard. Give them a chance to clear up anything you might have misunderstood.

You don’t have to agree with everything they say. The goal is to see if you can understand someone else’s experience without turning it into your own assumptions right away.

If you can’t have a conversation today, try this with a letter, memoir, or recorded interview from someone whose life is different from yours. Pay attention to how their experience challenges your understanding.

This practice lets you be a guest in someone else’s world for a little while.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 20, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.