Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Gary Hoover's avatar
Gary Hoover
4h

You remind me of “Psychic Militancy” by Lara Sheehi. For me, just as Modern civilization has colonized and shredded the biosphere, it has colonized and shredded our hearts and minds. The same toxin that poisons and kills the biosphere poisons and kills our own bodies, hearts, and minds. Those of us who are deeply aware are often deeply wounded and tired. We need to form deep beloved community as we live into this great disruption. As the crisis grows deeper, the miracle that rises to meet it emerges more fully.

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Jerry S Kennell's avatar
Jerry S Kennell
6hEdited

“Flooding the zone” is so intentional and powerful. Thanks for the perspective of moral astonishment. Somehow we have to surf the flood.

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