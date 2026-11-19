“What if collective healing will be made possible precisely by facing—together—the end of the world as we know it?” — Vanessa Machado de Oliveira, Hospicing Modernity

I suspect we’re all feeling a bit more anxious than normal this week. It seems as if every time you turn around, another system is going down. The Microsoft outage, which affected 74 countries, had a massive impact on hospitals, courts, businesses and government offices. Banking systems were all but paralyzed. Airlines had computer issues. Apple’s cloud services were down. Yesterday we found out that the US has lost its measles-free status (a status we’d held since 2000).

These failures happened for different reasons, and there’s no sign (yet…though it feels suspicious, doesn’t it?) that the big outages were part of a planned cyberattack. Still, that probably doesn’t help much if you can’t access your money, your flight is canceled, or a hospital can’t get its records. We rely so much on complex systems that most of us don’t really know how they work, let alone what to do when they break down.

I can’t help but think that a lot of us are feeling something more than just irritation at the technical problems we’re having. We’re beginning to sense how fragile our society really is. There’s that tightness in the chest you get when you see another worrying headline. We’re all concerned about our kids and our grandkids. We’re starting to realize that the institutions we’ve always trusted may not be up to the job of protecting us.

For months now, we’ve been meditating together about what it means to live in a time when things are collapsing. I don’t use that word lightly. Collapse usually doesn’t happen all at once. Instead, institutions slowly lose their ability to do their jobs. Equipment breaks down, experienced people leave, community confidence fades, and services we counted on become unreliable. We get used to each failure, and what before seemed unthinkable starts to feel normal.

A lot of these problems have been building up for decades. Both political parties have let our infrastructure age, put off repairs, and allowed key systems to rely too much on just a few technologies and private companies. We’ve chased efficiency and cost savings, but ignored the backup resources that help institutions survive emergencies.

The current administration's early DOGE decisions deserve naming because they have certainly accelerated our instability. Since returning to office, President Trump has eliminated a number of federal jobs in the areas of cyber security, aviation safety and technical support. The CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) now has about 1000 fewer staff than it did in 2024, including the folks who are experts in detecting vulnerabilities and coordinating responses before any incident becomes an actual emergency.

These employees didn’t cause this week’s software failures, and keeping them might not have stopped the outages. But cutting back on expertise while our systems get weaker affects how well we can respond. The return of measles also shows why we need strong scientific leadership, vaccination programs, and societal trust. Vaccination rates started dropping before this administration, but today’s leaders are responsible for making the situation far worse.

We deserve a government that does its job well. The people who protect public health, keep our infrastructure running, and guard national security need support. Political leaders should be held responsible when their choices make these jobs harder. Gratefully, in the midterm elections in the US, we began to take those steps. I pray it encourages other nations around the world to follow suit.

Fifteen hundred years ago Benedict of Nursia lived in a time when the institutions were falling to pieces. The political structures of the Western Roman Empire had all come to an end and communities all over Italy were in a state of anarchy, violence and uncertainty.

Benedict could not go and re-establish the empire or guarantee that peace would come back. Instead, he started communities which lived by a common way of life. Their days were devoted to prayer and work. They welcomed the stranger, looked after the sick, showed respect to the old and looked after one another. For Benedict stability was in the basic essence of staying in the community and doing so even when it was hard. Rather than promising a better life ahead, his “Rule” centered on present habits that made life more human.

In her book Hospicing Modernity, Vanessa Machado de Oliveira asks us to think about what it means to live through the end of the systems we thought would last. She makes a distinction between problems we can solve and situations which force us to live in a different way. We can replace the broken equipment, we can rebuild the agencies of government, we can renew public health. We should be demanding that. What we can’t do is just fix our way back to a system of endless growth, of endless efficiency and of endless control which is precisely the world that created the problems we’re in.

Machado de Oliveira suggests that our work is “about rescuing hope from the cages of projections into the future and enabling it to weave relationships and movements in the present—the very texture that futures are made of.”

Benedict’s communities didn’t promise anything about the future. Their commitment to hospitality, learning, shared work, and caring for the vulnerable was kept alive through daily routines, year after year. They saved ways of knowing and relating that might have been lost. What they gave to the future came from the quality of life they built together.

There’s a lot we can learn here as we try to get through these precarious times. We have good reasons to push back against tearing down institutions that still help the common good. We should demand that our government invest in the skills, infrastructure, and public services needed to protect people. But our job doesn’t stop with asking others to fix what’s broken.

We also have communities to look after, relationships to nurture and knowledge that we need to preserve. We all know from personal experience that it’s in the hard times that you discover who you can actually rely on. The neighbor who checks in after the storm. The friend who helps you through the medical maze. The congregation that looks after its most vulnerable.

I know a lot of you are worried about the future. I feel that way too. We’ve already been through enough change to realize there are no promises about what’s coming. And I don’t want to say that everything will go back to normal.

At this very moment, engineers are fixing broken systems, public health staff are looking after the sick kids, and neighbors are looking after each other to make sure people have what they need. It may not solve everything, but it is helping people.

Benedictine communities began with people coming together during times of uncertainty and not knowing what would survive beyond their own lives. All they could do was look after what they were given as best they could.

We have no idea how much of the world we’re going to inherit will actually survive. What we can do is decide what to protect, who to stand with and how to care for one another. And we will need each other.

We are in this together,

Cameron

Share

Leave a comment

Reflection Questions

As you witness the growing fragility of institutions and systems you once trusted, what feelings arise in you? How are you making room for those feelings without allowing them to overwhelm your capacity to live fully? Saint Benedict understood stability as a commitment to remain present and responsible to a community, even during uncertain times. Who are the people and communities to whom you feel that kind of enduring commitment? Vanessa Machado de Oliveira invites us to cultivate hope through the relationships we build in the present rather than through promises about the future. What is one relationship, practice, or commitment in your life that you want to strengthen, regardless of what lies ahead?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For For the Courage to Remain

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, when the structures we trusted begin to tremble, and the future feels less certain than it once did, help us find our footing. We grieve the loss of what once seemed secure, the weakening of institutions entrusted with our care, and the suffering that follows when wisdom is dismissed and responsibility is abandoned. Give courage to those who speak the truth, wisdom to those entrusted with leadership, and strength to those who labor to repair what has been neglected. Keep our hearts open when fear tempts us to withdraw. Teach us to remain present to one another, to cherish the relationships that sustain us, and to make room for those who have been left without shelter. May we have the discernment to know what must be repaired, what must be released, and what must be carried forward. And when we cannot see the road ahead, may we find courage in the hands we hold, the promises we keep, and the love we continue to practice. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: The Benedictine Practice of Stability

Saint Benedict understood stability as a commitment to remain rooted in a community, even when the world around it became uncertain. For Benedictine monks, this was more than remaining in one place. It meant choosing to stay present, to care for one another, and to sustain relationships through changing circumstances.

Today, choose one ordinary activity that connects you with a place or community you love. Maybe you tend a garden, feed the birds, prepare a meal, visit with a neighbor, or sit in a familiar chair where you can look out upon the world.

As you engage in this activity, give it your full attention. Notice the sounds, the textures, and the familiar rhythms. Consider the people, creatures, and relationships that make this place feel like home.

Then make one gesture of faithfulness to that community. Call someone you haven’t spoken with recently. Check on a neighbor. Refill the bird feeder. Offer encouragement to someone whose work often goes unnoticed.

The gesture need not be impressive or demanding. Benedict understood that stability is cultivated through ordinary commitments repeated over time.

As you finish, say: I cannot control everything that is changing, but I can remain faithful to what has been entrusted to my care.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 20, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.