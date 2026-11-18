“If one member suffers, all suffer together with it; if one member is honored, all rejoice together with it.” — 1 Corinthians 12:26

In Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, 75-year-old Héctor Ríos has solar panels on his roof and a Tesla Powerwall battery to store electricity for later. Like many Puerto Ricans, he installed the system because the island’s electrical grid had become so unreliable that he couldn’t count on having electricity when he needed it. In October, the local utility used power from his battery on almost twenty days to help support the wider grid. Ríos was paid for the energy and liked knowing that something he installed to protect his own home was now helping other families keep their lights on.

For those of us used to reliable electricity, it’s hard to picture what life is like when the power goes out and you don’t know when it will come back. We know the hassle of a warm fridge or an uncomfortable house. But think about weeks without a working refrigerator, months without steady lighting, or the worry that someone you care about might lose power to medical equipment they need. Imagine always knowing that even a normal storm could disrupt the routines that make daily life possible.

In September 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico hard, destroying homes, roads, and much of an electrical system that was already weak from years of underinvestment. Some communities went without electricity for months. Hospitals had trouble, water systems broke down, and families faced hardships that people on the mainland could hardly imagine. The long disruption led to thousands of deaths. Almost ten years later, the island is still dealing with the effects.

Puerto Ricans started putting up rooftop solar panels and batteries in large numbers. Today, there are more than 207,000 rooftop solar systems across the islands, most with battery storage. These systems are big investments by families who have learned they can’t always rely on the institutions meant to protect them. I think many of us can relate to that feeling. When life feels uncertain, we try to make our own space safer.

Now, the batteries that were installed to protect individual homes are being linked together through a program run by the utility Luma Energy. Nearly 115,000 homes take part in what engineers call a virtual power plant. When demand is high, these homes can send some of their stored electricity back into the grid. Since June, this shared power has helped prevent or lessen blackouts more than sixty times.

I keep thinking about the families who might have benefited without realizing it. Somewhere on the island, a fridge kept running, a lamp stayed on, or someone was able to charge a phone and stay in touch with someone they care about. The electricity for that simple moment may have come, at least partly, from a battery on the roof or wall of a home far away.

We’re taught to see security as something we build up and guard. We save for retirement, take care of our homes, buy insurance, and get ready in case life gets harder. There’s wisdom in being prepared, especially as we get older and notice our own vulnerability. But I wonder if we sometimes focus so much on protecting what we have that we forget how much our safety already depends on others.

Political economist Elinor Ostrom spent her career studying communities that managed shared resources like forests, fisheries, and irrigation systems. Her research, which won her the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2009, challenged the idea that people will always misuse shared resources unless someone else is in charge. She found that communities can create very effective ways to work together when people trust each other, set fair rules, and share responsibility for what keeps them going.

Puerto Rico’s virtual power plant is run by a utility, not by the community itself like in Ostrom’s studies. Still, her work shows us that its success depends on more than just people being willing to share. Working together takes trust, fairness, and respect for everyone’s needs.

Ríos learned how important those limits are when a storm once cut his power soon after his battery had sent electricity to the grid. Now, he chooses not to take part when bad weather is coming. Other families have raised questions about how they’re paid or worried they might not have enough electricity for themselves. These concerns should be taken seriously. No community should expect people to risk their own wellbeing just to show generosity.

The apostle Paul understood the complex relationship between personal wellbeing and responsibility to others. He wrote to a community divided by wealth and status, describing the church as a body whose members rely on each other. He cared especially about those seen as less important. He insisted that their wellbeing couldn’t be separated from the health of the whole group.

I’ve been thinking about all we’ve gathered in our lives that could become part of a network of care. Some of us have knowledge from years of work. Others have relationships, practical skills, or wisdom from getting through hard times. We’ve learned how to deal with institutions, fix things, solve problems, comfort friends who are grieving, and notice when someone needs help.

None of us can meet every need, and we shouldn’t be expected to. But imagine what could happen if we organized these gifts into reliable relationships of mutual support. A congregation where people know who to call when life gets overwhelming. A neighborhood where no one has to face an emergency alone. A community that respects people’s limits and still makes space for their contributions.

Back in Cabo Rojo, the sun still shines on Héctor Ríos’s roof. His panels gather energy, and his battery stores what his home doesn’t use right away. Later, when the island’s electrical system is under stress, some of that stored power can go back into the grid. He’ll never know everyone who benefits, and they probably won’t know his name.

I find it deeply moving to think that our efforts to prepare for life’s uncertainties might also help keep strangers safe. We spend much of our lives trying to make sure our loved ones are okay. Maybe one of the gifts of community is learning that, when things are right, we can help make sure others are okay too.

Maybe they can do the same for us.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

What resources, experiences, or relationships have helped you feel more secure in your life? How might some of those same gifts strengthen the wellbeing of others? Héctor Ríos can contribute electricity while maintaining enough for his own household. What might this teach us about the relationship between generosity, healthy boundaries, and mutual responsibility? Elinor Ostrom demonstrated that cooperation flourishes when communities develop fair and trustworthy systems. Where have you experienced that kind of cooperation, and what might help create more of it in your congregation or neighborhood?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For The Gifts We Hold in Common

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, whose sunlight falls upon every rooftop, whose rain nourishes fields and forests, whose breath sustains all living things, teach us the wisdom of belonging. We give thanks for the gifts that sustain our lives, for shelter and security, for knowledge gained through years of experience, for friendships that carry us through difficult seasons, and for the quiet generosity of people whose names we may never know. Help us recognize the ways our lives are connected. Give us generous hearts and discerning minds, so that what we have may become a source of life for others, without neglecting the care we ourselves require. Where trust has been broken, help us rebuild it. Where resources are scarce, guide us toward fairness. Where people have been left to struggle alone, inspire us to create communities of dependable care. May we learn to share our abundance, honor our limitations, and build a world where no one must face life's storms alone. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: Create a Circuit of Care

Electricity moves through a network of connections. Today, consider how one simple connection might strengthen the network of care around you.

Think of one person in your life with whom you could establish a small, dependable exchange of support. Perhaps a neighbor who lives alone, a friend navigating a difficult season, or someone in your congregation.

Reach out by telephone, text, or in person. Rather than simply offering to help whenever needed, suggest something specific and reciprocal. You might agree to check in with one another every Friday, exchange information about community resources, or be available to make a phone call when the other person needs assistance.

Keep the arrangement modest enough that both of you can sustain it. The purpose is not to take responsibility for someone else’s wellbeing or add another obligation to an already full life. It is to create a relationship in which care can move in both directions.

If you already have such a relationship, take a moment to acknowledge it. Tell the other person how much that connection means to you.

Notice how different it feels to create a dependable arrangement rather than simply perform an isolated act of kindness. Over time, these small connections can become part of the infrastructure that sustains an entire community.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 20, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.