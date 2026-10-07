Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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John Hopkins's avatar
John Hopkins
19h

Good morning, Rev. Cameron, and thank you for this post, one I'm sure took prayer and a whole lot of reflection to write.

A quick story: Back in 2000, the high school where I was teaching at the time was honored to have Eli Wiesel as a guest speaker (many of our students had read his memoir "Night"). Eli waived his speaker's fee, saying he was here to honor a friend's generosity. Nevertheless, several community groups donated money toward an honorarium to be given to him after his talk. I was president of the teachers' union at the time and was tapped to hand him the card that held the honorarium. Upon doing so, he asked if the card contained money. I said it did. He accepted the card, but gave back the money, telling us to make a donation to the Seeds of Peace summer camp in Maine, a camp that brings young Palestinians and Israelis together to see each other as human beings.

That camp, which opened in 1993, still open today, still with the same mission. Please, God, may that camp continue to bear fruit, and may it somehow lead to a day when the people of both sides "beat the swords of war into ploughshares."

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
17h

Oh, how my heart aches for the Middle East and with every word of your reflection… let there be Peace and let it begin with me.

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