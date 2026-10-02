Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Victoria Cull's avatar
Victoria Cull
2d

Thank you Cameron. Lately I've come interested in so many other organized religions that espouse peace. One is the Sikh religion. I recently read Simran Jeet Singh's book The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life. It opened my eyes to a lot of things and I was especially struck by how the words of Jesus telling us that we are "the light of the world" is exactly what the Sikhs believe. I used to be afraid to explore other religions and now I am so blessed to try to understand how others see God and how they put into practice a peaceful way of living.

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Lisa Kernic's avatar
Lisa Kernic
2d

Today’s article has left me pondering deeply. I needed this.

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