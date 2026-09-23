Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Victoria Cull's avatar
Victoria Cull
Sep 24

"History does not change on its own." What a good reminder that we, especially if we are Christian, must stay the course. I was five years old when this occured. Over the whole course of my life so much tragic unnecessary struggle if your skin is not white.

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Karren's avatar
Karren
Sep 23

Thank you, Cameron…I saved the prayer to pray it often!

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