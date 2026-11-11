Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Wells Of Goodness's avatar
Wells Of Goodness
3h

Thank you for sharing this story, Cameron. So many young people played small but vital parts in all these conflicts. It’s good to reflect on it.

Here’s my blog post for today about my mother’s WW2 service:

https://melaniepwells22.substack.com/p/lest-we-forget

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
3h

I PRAY THAT THERE WILL BE NO MORE WAR. MY GRANDFATHER GAVE HIS LIFE IN WORLD WAR 1 LEAVING A YOUNG WIFE, AND MOTHER OF THREE YOUNG CHILDREN. HIS BODY IS BURIED OVERSEAS, HIS SPIRIT, WE AS A FAMILY HONOR IT WIYH PRIDE. LET US MAKE PEACE IN OUR HEARTS, OUR FAMILIES, LOCAL COMMUNITIES, AND OUR WORLD. PEACE.

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