Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
2h

There are so many wonderful stories of America....tell them to one another...let then be the foundation of this graced moment and imagine a new life giving chapter ...you can make it happen.

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Wells Of Goodness's avatar
Wells Of Goodness
2h

This is all so good, Cameron. Thank you! Fragile and uncertain times indeed. I’m inspired by your words to try and be more compassionate, kind and understanding to those I disagree with.

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