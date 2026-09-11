Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
Sep 11

PEACE to all my American sisters and brothers. Twenty-five years ago I was living in Newfoundland. May the kindness of that small Canadian Province and the welcoming town of Gander Newfoundland bring the world together as indeed SISTERS AND BROTHERS OF THE WORLD.

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Elizabeth Morelli's avatar
Elizabeth Morelli
Sep 11

September 11 brings to mind the people of Newfoundland who housed, fed, supported ,comforted the people «  from away » . I am filled with pride and gratitude. Peace to our American brothers and sisters this day of remembrance.

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