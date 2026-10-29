Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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John Hopkins's avatar
John Hopkins
2h

Thank you, Rev. Cameron. Personally, this is my favorite parable in the Bible. As you know, just a couple of chapters back, the Samaritans refuse to let Jesus pass through their territory, prompting James and John -- a couple of thunder sticks -- to recommend nuking the whole village. Imagine their surprise when Jesu picks a Samaritan as the paragon of compassion! I love that! But you know what? After all the times I've read and prayed this parable, I've given scant thought to the innkeeper. But now I will, another layer of compassion to think about!

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
15m

Care for care, giving?

If we say we do, we must

care for caregivers.

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