Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Puanani's avatar
Puanani
5d

Oh YES!!

I found myself curious about Pinchas' definition of prayer and feel as though it must have been tied to the recitation of prescribed words. What would happen if we all believed that life is a prayer and that everything we do - everything - is a prayer and an invitation to engage in conversations with and form relationships with the Holy? Perhaps it is time for us to tell a different story about prayer?

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deborah kurland's avatar
deborah kurland
5d

Beautifully explained!

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