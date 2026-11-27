“Who is rich? One who rejoices in their portion.” — Pirkei Avot 4:1

Today is Black Friday, and retailers everywhere are trying hard to get us to kick off the Christmas season by shopping. Our inboxes are packed with emails offering amazing deals on things we might never have considered buying until someone told us they were 40% off.

I have to admit, the whole thing is exhausting to me. I already have plenty, but I still find myself browsing online, wondering if something new might make my days easier, more fun, or somehow more complete.

Not long ago, I spoke with a Franciscan sister named Sr. Kate. As a Protestant pastor, I am endlessly curious about Catholic religious life, and she was kind enough to entertain my curiosity. She explained that those who join the Franciscan order as “vowed religious” take vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience. The vow of poverty is often called a commitment to a simple life, but it goes deeper. It’s a choice to build your life around relationships, service, and spiritual commitments instead of collecting personal possessions.

She told me that each sister in her community gets only $165 a month for clothing and personal needs. Their housing and meals are shared, but their personal spending is very limited.

I was speechless. I can easily spend $165 on just one grocery trip. What surprised me even more was how I felt. I was actually envious of them.

I wasn’t wishing for financial insecurity or pretending that life in a religious community is easy. What struck me was the freedom that comes from making such a clear choice about how to live. She had chosen a life with limits on the constant urge to accumulate more. I realized I had taken in the habits of consumer culture without ever really choosing them. I started to wonder what it would feel like to step away from all of that.

Francis of Assisi was born into a rich merchant family in medieval Italy. Giving up his wealth was part of a deep spiritual change. He realized that chasing after possessions could get in the way of his relationships with God, other people, and the natural world. For Francis, living simply was tied to standing with the poor and being part of the wider community of creation.

Other wisdom traditions share his insight. In the Jewish text Pirkei Avot, the sage Ben Zoma asks, “Who is rich?” He answers that it’s not the person with the most, but the one who is happy with what they have. This teaching asks us to think about whether abundance is about how much we own or how content we feel.

This question feels more important to me as I get older. I’ve spent much of my life working, getting what I need to run a household, and enjoying the comforts that come with financial security. Most of that has been good and necessary. But over time, it’s become harder to tell the difference between what I truly need and what I’ve just gotten used to wanting.

Consumer culture relies on that confusion. We’re always being encouraged to improve ourselves by buying things. If we feel disorganized, we buy another storage bin. If we feel restless, we look for something new. We start to believe that convenience, beauty, comfort, and happiness are just one more purchase away. Sometimes, the things we buy really do make our lives better. But I wonder how often we’re trying to fill needs that things can’t actually satisfy.

Owning things also comes with hidden costs. Everything we get needs some of our attention. We have to find a place for it, clean it, take care of it, fix it, or figure out what to do with it when we don’t want it anymore. We can end up spending a surprising amount of time managing things we once thought would make life easier.

I know this from my own life. Some of my possessions bring me real joy and are useful (books!). But I also have things I bought for good reasons that have slowly turned into small chores scattered through my days.

Sister Kate’s way of life showed me another option. Her community has set clear limits that let its members focus on other commitments. These limits work because they share resources and responsibilities. It’s not a dreamy escape from real-life needs.

We shouldn’t mix up voluntary simplicity with the poverty faced by people who can’t afford enough food, housing, healthcare, or other basics. Not everyone can choose the kind of life a religious community offers. Simplicity is a spiritual choice only when everyone’s basic needs are met.

But for those of us who have enough, it’s worth asking how much of our time and energy we want to spend on getting and taking care of things.

I haven’t taken a Franciscan vow of poverty (yet). But I’m grateful that talking with this sister made me pause. Her life made me ask if the values I say I believe in show up in how I spend my money, organize my home, and use my limited time.

Today, when advertisements tell us how much we can save by buying something new, maybe we can think about a different kind of saving: the hours we don’t spend shopping. The things we don’t have to take care of. The space we don’t have to organize. The attention we can give to people and experiences we love.

I’m starting to think that some of the freedom I want will come from learning to want less and making more careful choices about what belongs in my life.

There are people I want to spend more time with, books I want to read, places I want to see, and experiences I don’t want to miss. I’d love to have more space in my life for all of them.

Talking with Franciscan Sr. Kate has made me wonder if the way to make more room is simply to stop filling it.

We are in this together,

Cameron

Share

Leave a comment

Reflection Questions

Have you ever looked at someone who lives with fewer material possessions and felt a sense of longing for the freedom their lifestyle seems to offer? What might that longing reveal about your own life? Which possessions bring genuine beauty, usefulness, or joy into your life, and which have quietly become obligations that require more attention than they deserve? How might your life change if you measured abundance less by what you could acquire and more by the time, attention, and freedom you could give to the people and commitments you love?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For The Freedom of Enough

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, giver of every good and sustaining gift, teach us the freedom of enough. We have filled our homes with things and our days with the work of tending them. We have mistaken wanting for needing, and sometimes forgotten the difference between what brings us joy and what merely promises it. Release us from the restless longing that keeps our hearts reaching for what we do not possess. Give us gratitude for what already sustains us, wisdom to recognize what we genuinely need, and generosity toward those for whom even the necessities of life remain beyond reach. May our homes have room for friendship, our days have room for wonder, and our hearts have room for the quiet beauty of being alive. Teach us to cherish what is useful, release what has become burdensome, and share what might bring life to another. May we discover the grace of simplicity, the joy of generosity, and the deep contentment of knowing when we have enough. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: The Gift of Leaving Something Behind

Today, as Black Friday advertisements arrive, choose one thing you might ordinarily be tempted to purchase. It need not be expensive. Perhaps it’s something for your home, another book, a piece of clothing, or a gadget that promises to make life easier.

Before deciding whether to buy it, find a similar object you already own. Hold it in your hands. Remember when you acquired it and what you hoped it would bring into your life.

Notice whether it has fulfilled that hope. Perhaps it has served you beautifully. Perhaps it has spent most of its life in a drawer or closet.

If the new purchase would genuinely meet a need, there is no reason to feel guilty about it. But if you recognize that you already have enough, consider giving yourself the gift of leaving the new item unpurchased.

Then do something lovely with the time you might have spent shopping. Call a friend, take a walk, enjoy music, or sit with someone whose company brings you joy.

Let the experience remind you that choosing not to acquire something can also be an act of freedom.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

December 17, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.