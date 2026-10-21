Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Jane's avatar
Jane
3h

I hear you, and such was our experience in South Africa in the darkest days of the the death throes of apartheid. So many places cried out from the violence and pain that the ground held. The Celtic view is that we can bless the ground where pain is held, and banish captive spirits, heal the place, and make it a sacred space where the veil between here and hereafter thins for those coming after. It is well worth organising walks for peace around those areas, and in the spots where the violence happened, with prayers and healing rituals used. The Celts had CAIM or circling prayers, and I am sure in your part of the world that you can draw on first nation input on that kind of thing. In Europe, some of the pain goes back centuries, but can still be healed. I was personally involved in some of this work in places in France where horrrible things happened, some even in church buildings, and the sensed spiritual darkness lingering, could be freed up and released, and the area cleansed. Blessings on your work, dear Cameron. 🙏

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
36m

Thank you for this reflection. Mother Earth remembers everything. It is the human who does not remember the Wisdom of Mother Earth’s Memory.

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