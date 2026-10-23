Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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John Hopkins's avatar
John Hopkins
2h

Thank you, Rev. Cameron. I wrote the poem a while ago. I think it speaks to the spirit of your message.

Because in the end,

The fraudster will cry fraud,

the criminal will convict;

he will shun the margins

and ignore the sick.

He will give to the rich

and deceive the poor,

say God loves you

and knock down your door.

He will shout to deceive until you believe

the insidious song the Sirens sing.

Oh! Where is our Isaiah?

Where is our Nathan?

Who is the one to speak truth to a king?

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