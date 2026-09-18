Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Susan Bues's avatar
Susan Bues
Sep 18

Voyager took another photo many more miles out. This classic - and so profound - Carl Sagan reflection captures it all for me. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wupToqz1e2g

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Elaine Gantz Wright's avatar
Elaine Gantz Wright
Sep 18

Your final lines evoke the other side of your big-picture coin. I'm thinking of the rearview mirror that warns "objects may be closer than they appear." That informs how we view what might be in another lane but perhaps, right beside us -- and closer than we ever imagined. Love your meditations and seeing things from a different point of view.💜

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