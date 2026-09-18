When this exists, that comes to be; with the arising of this, that arises.” — Saṃyutta Nikāya 12.61

On September 18, 1977, Voyager 1 was moving quickly away from Earth. It had launched from Cape Canaveral just twelve days before, starting its trip to Jupiter and Saturn, a journey that would take it past the planets and out into interstellar space. When Voyager was about 7.25 million miles from home, NASA turned its camera back toward us. Voyager looked home.

The photo that came back showed something humanity had never seen like this before. Earth hung in the darkness, and the Moon was right beside it. For the first time, a spacecraft had captured both the whole Earth and Moon together in one picture.

I think the photograph is stunning. Earth looks blue and white, still familiar even from so far away. The Moon is close by, smaller and dimmer. Beyond them, there is almost nothing—just darkness.

And that’s us. Everyone you have ever loved was there or would come from there. Every person alive in 1977 was somewhere on that small sphere. Children were being born. People sat beside hospital beds. Families ate dinner. Farmers brought in crops. Lovers fell in love. People fought wars. Somewhere, someone was having their worst day while someone else was having their best. No one in the photo knew it was being taken. We were just home.

Of course, people already knew that Earth and the Moon belonged together. We understood how they moved and how gravity connected them. Astronauts had walked on the Moon. We knew the math with amazing accuracy.

But knowing something and seeing it are not always the same. Voyager had to go more than seven million miles away before we could look back and see Earth and the Moon together in one picture.

I wonder how much of our lives we think we understand without really seeing. We know in our minds that we depend on others. Then someone dies, and grief shows us how much their life was part of ours. Their absence is everywhere because their presence was everywhere—the coffee cup, the chair, the phone number we can’t call anymore. Suddenly, we notice a relationship that had become almost invisible because it was so familiar.

We know our children will inherit the world we leave behind. But that idea feels different when you hold a newborn and realize this small person might live into the next century.

We know that strangers go through hard times. But when one of them shares their story, the word “stranger” doesn’t fit as well anymore. Something changes when we see a bigger picture.

Buddhist teaching explains reality with the idea of pratītyasamutpāda, or dependent arising. Everything exists because of causes and conditions. A life that seems separate is actually supported by countless relationships. The food we eat, the language we speak, the people who raised us, the ground we stand on, the work of strangers, the air we breathe—all of these are part of our lives right now, whether we notice them or not.

The real challenge is learning to notice what is already there. Voyager didn’t change how Earth and the Moon relate to each other. It just changed our point of view.

Sometimes life does the same thing to us. Love changes how we see things. Grief does too. So does illness.

Travel can change our perspective. So can becoming a parent, losing a parent, falling in love, sitting with someone who is dying, or learning that someone we overlooked has a story we never knew. We step back from the small frame we used to see the world, and suddenly something we left out comes into view.

There’s an interesting technical detail in Voyager’s photo. Earth was so much brighter than the Moon that NASA had to make the Moon brighter during processing so both could be seen clearly.

That seems true for our attention as well. Sometimes, certain things become so important in our minds that everything else fades away. Fear can take over. So can grief or certainty. Our country, our beliefs, our goals, or our pain can become so strong that we forget what else is there. Sometimes we need to change how we look at things to notice what has always been beside us.

I picture the NASA scientists in 1977 waiting for the data to come in and slowly watching the image appear.

Earth.

Moon.

Home.

Family portrait.

There’s something freeing about seeing ourselves from far away. All the boundaries that seem so important up close disappear. The photo can’t tell us who is rich or poor, Republican or Democrat, Christian or Muslim, citizen or immigrant. It can’t show which country is winning an argument. It only shows where everyone lives.

Voyager kept going. Today, it’s farther from us than any other human-made object. But I keep thinking about that early moment, before it reached Jupiter, Saturn, or interstellar space, when our small spacecraft turned around and looked back at the place it came from.

Maybe there’s something in your life you need to step back to really see. Someone you love whose presence feels ordinary. Someone you dislike whose humanity is hard to notice. A result of your choices that you haven’t looked at. A grief tied to a love you would choose again, even knowing the cost.

You don’t have to solve any of it today. Just try to see the bigger picture. Look again.

You might find that something you thought was separate has actually been with you the whole time.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

What relationship in your life might look different if you could step far enough back to see more of the conditions, history, and people surrounding it? What has become so bright in your field of attention that something important beside it has nearly disappeared? Where might widening the frame create a new responsibility for you, simply because you can no longer pretend that two things are unrelated?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For A Wider View

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy Mystery, Our lives are held within relationships we rarely see. Give us a wider view. When fear fills the frame, help us see what remains beside it. When certainty narrows our vision, make room for wonder. When another person becomes distant, restore their humanity to our sight. Teach us to see the threads between our choices and their consequences, our lives and the living Earth, our brief moment and generations still to come. May a wider view make our hearts wider too. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: Change Your Vantage Point

Choose one thing in your life that feels stuck: a conflict, a worry, a person you cannot understand, or a problem whose answer seems obvious to you.

Then draw it.

Put the problem in the middle of a piece of paper. Around it, begin adding whatever belongs in the wider frame: history, relationships, fears, economic pressures, family patterns, other people’s needs, things you don’t know, consequences you haven’t considered.

Don’t try to solve anything. Become curious about what appears when the problem is no longer allowed to occupy the whole page.

Then add one final circle around everything you have drawn and ask: What have I been leaving outside the frame?

Voyager did not change the relationship between Earth and Moon. It simply traveled far enough away for us to see the relationship differently.

Sometimes wisdom begins with changing where we stand.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

October 6, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again to launch a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for an 18-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. REGISTER for the first session HERE!

October 15, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as a part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

October 18-21, 2026 - PREACH! 2026 Conference- I’ll be co-hosting PREACH in Minneapolis with Church Anew, a new gathering for preachers, storytellers, worship leaders, and spiritual communicators navigating what it means to speak with clarity, compassion, and courage in a changing world. If you’ve sensed that the preaching moment has changed and are longing for thoughtful community and renewed imagination for this work, I hope you’ll join us.

November 10, 7-8:30pm ET - I’ll be joined by theologian, writer, and professor Dr. Debra Rienstra for a special ONLINE conversation on Refugia Faith. In ecology, refugia are small places where life survives amid disruption, pockets of resilience from which life can eventually regenerate and spread. Debra invites us to consider what this might mean spiritually in an age of climate instability, political turmoil, institutional decline, and profound uncertainty. What if our congregations, communities, relationships, and even our own lives could become refugia, places where courage, compassion, beauty, wisdom, and possibility are protected and cultivated for whatever comes next? I hope you’ll join us for this timely and deeply hopeful conversation. REGISTRATION COMING SOON!

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

My friend Kathy Coffey Solberg has just released Reweaving What Matters: Practical Tools for Workplace Transformation, a timely guide for leaders and communities navigating change. Using weaving as both metaphor and method, Kathy helps readers identify patterns that are no longer working and build healthier, more intentional ways forward. It’s especially useful for congregations, nonprofits, and other organizations facing deep transition. You can learn more and order the book here.

The Convergence Music Project has scheduled the fall conference on October 7-10, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. We will sing new community songs created specifically for this time in our history and explore together how the songs we sing in worship (and beyond) can empower and encourage us as we live out the biblical call to “do justice, love kindness, and walk humbly with our God.” Learn more here.

Become more comfortable talking to others about creation care and more confident acting on solutions. Join Blessed Tomorrow + Faith Training on 9/26. Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/fBrgjj76QemIfWeSP2bJRQ

My dear friend, Rev. Shawna Bowman has just launched a new podcast with musician Jennifer Knapp called “My Wise Friend Podcast.” They talk about it this way: “You might know Jennifer from her years as a touring musician and songwriter, weaving stories and songs together across the country. You might know Shawna from their work as an artist, speaker, and community leader exploring the intersection of spirituality, justice, and creativity. While our daily work looks different, we share a deep love for real talk, deep questions, and finding wisdom in unexpected places.” I am so excited about this! I hope you will check it out and support them. https://www.patreon.com/cw/mywisefriendpodcast

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.