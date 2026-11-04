“Let us not grow weary in doing what is right, for we will reap at harvest time, if we do not give up.” — Galatians 6:9, NRSVUE

This morning, I want to begin with a word of gratitude.

Thank you to everyone who voted in yesterday’s midterm elections. Thanks also to the election workers who showed up early, the volunteers who helped people get to the polls, the chaplains who offered comfort, and all those who spent months organizing their communities. I’m also grateful to those who prayed for our safety, including many of you reading this from other countries.

I know many people felt anxious going into Election Day. Some were truly scared. Some had real concerns about intimidation or violence. Still, millions of Americans took part, and many others helped make that possible.

This morning, we are waking up to extraordinary results. Democrats have swept both chambers of Congress, winning the House and Senate while capturing governorships and seats in states that have long been Republican strongholds. From Texas to Kansas to South Carolina, voters delivered victories that would have seemed almost unimaginable a short time ago. The results represent a sweeping repudiation of President Trump’s leadership and a demand from many Americans for a different direction. The people have spoken through the democratic process, and their message will reshape the balance of power in Washington.

For those who have been worried about where our country was headed, this is a moment to recognize how important these results are. There will still be tough days ahead. The election doesn’t fix all our divisions or make sure our institutions work perfectly. But it does open up new chances for accountability and limits on executive power. Today, I want to celebrate the people who made this possible.

This election was particularly personal for me. My dear friend and colleague, Rev. Anna Golladay, ran for Congress in Tennessee’s Third District. Anna is a minister, a gifted leader, and one of those remarkable people whose faith has never been separated from her commitment to justice. I have watched her bring creativity, compassion, and courage into spaces where all three were desperately needed.

When she chose to run for Congress, she knew it would be tough. She was up against a long-time incumbent in a strongly Republican district. She realized the campaign would take a lot of time, energy, and personal sacrifice. Still, she went for it.

Anna didn’t win her race. I wish she had. But I keep thinking about the people she met, the conversations she began, and the neighbors who realized they weren’t alone in wanting change for their communities. I’ve been truly moved by her courage, her faithfulness, and the imagination she brought to a campaign that invited people to believe a different future was possible. It was an honor to watch her journey.

All across the country, thousands of people made the same choice to step up. Some were experienced public servants. Others never thought they’d run for office. They opened their lives to public scrutiny, asked strangers for help, faced criticism, and spent many hours listening to their neighbors’ concerns. Some won yesterday. Others didn’t. Now, all of them have to figure out what comes next.

I think of Paul’s words to the Galatians: “Let us not grow weary in doing what is right.” Paul wrote to people facing conflict and uncertainty. He knew that faithfulness doesn’t usually bring quick results. Communities are built through patience, relationships, and choosing to care for each other, especially when it’s hard.

I have always been struck by the tenderness of his encouragement. He knows that people become weary. He knows that the work of building something good can take more from us than we expected. And he reminds them that their efforts are part of something larger than any single moment.

I hope those words bring some comfort to the candidates and volunteers who are feeling disappointed today. Losing is painful, especially when you’ve given so much to something you care about. They deserve time to grieve, to rest, and to be cared for by the communities they served.

I also hope we remember how much our shared life is shaped by people whose names never show up on a ballot. They’re the neighbors who organize, the volunteers who make calls, the people who give rides, the citizens who patiently explain how to register, and the everyday people who refuse to give up on their communities.

Political change almost never starts with an election. Elections show the results of years of people building relationships, challenging old ideas, and finding each other. Yesterday in the US, we saw some of what that work can do.

I suspect many of us have gotten so used to expecting the next crisis that we don’t always know how to react when something gives us hope. We quickly remind ourselves that the struggle isn’t over, the challenges are big, and that winning an election isn’t the same as governing well. All of that is true. But there’s also a time to celebrate. There’s a time to recognize courage, thank the people who worked so hard, and let ourselves feel the relief when possibilities we’d almost stopped imagining finally become real.

This morning, I’m grateful for the millions who took part in our democracy. I’m thankful for those who helped protect the process, for the new leaders who now have big responsibilities, and for the candidates who gave their best even if things didn’t go their way.

I am especially grateful for my friend Anna. I hope she rests. I hope she knows how deeply she is loved. I hope she understands that the courage she demonstrated will continue to matter long after the campaign signs come down.

We will have plenty of time to consider what comes next. Today, I hope we can give ourselves permission to be encouraged.

The work of building a more just and compassionate world goes on. But today, we’ve been reminded of how much can happen when everyday people find their courage, come together, and help shape our shared life.

For now, let’s give thanks. And let’s celebrate.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

Who demonstrated courage or generosity during this election season in ways that deserve recognition, regardless of whether their preferred candidates won? Have you ever given yourself wholeheartedly to something that did not turn out as you hoped? What did that experience teach you about the meaning of faithfulness? How might we make room for both celebration and disappointment while continuing to care for our communities and one another?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For All Who Gave Themselves

God of courage and compassion,

Receive our gratitude

for the hands that served,

the feet that carried weary neighbors,

the voices that spoke with conviction,

and the hearts that dared to hope.

Bless those who celebrate today.

May their joy deepen their responsibility

to the people they have been called to serve.

Hold close those who are disappointed.

May their grief find tenderness,

their weariness find rest,

and their gifts find new places to flourish.

Guard the dignity of every neighbor,

and guide those entrusted with public office

toward wisdom, humility, and justice.

When the celebrations end

and the difficult work begins again,

keep us faithful to one another.

Amen

Spiritual Practice: Honor the People Who Showed Up

Think of someone who gave their time, energy, or courage to serve their community during this election. It might be a candidate who lost, a volunteer who worked behind the scenes, a poll worker, a chaplain, or a neighbor who helped others participate.

Reach out to that person today. Tell them something specific you noticed about their contribution. Perhaps you witnessed their patience, their creativity, their willingness to listen, or the sacrifices they made for others.

If they are disappointed, resist the urge to explain why their efforts were worthwhile. Allow them to feel whatever they are feeling. Offer your appreciation without asking them to become hopeful before they are ready.

And if that person is exhausted, consider offering something practical: a meal, help with an unfinished task, or simply the freedom to rest.

Let this be a day when we honor the human beings behind the public events. Their contributions deserve recognition even when the headlines have moved on.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 10, 7-8:30pm ET - I’ll be joined by theologian, writer, and professor Dr. Debra Rienstra for a special ONLINE conversation on Refugia Faith. In ecology, refugia are small places where life survives amid disruption, pockets of resilience from which life can eventually regenerate and spread. Debra invites us to consider what this might mean spiritually in an age of climate instability, political turmoil, institutional decline, and profound uncertainty. What if our congregations, communities, relationships, and even our own lives could become refugia, places where courage, compassion, beauty, wisdom, and possibility are protected and cultivated for whatever comes next? I hope you’ll join us for this timely and deeply hopeful conversation. REGISTER HERE!

November 19, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.