Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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G Charles MacDonald's avatar
G Charles MacDonald
8h

As a Canadian, I am more than thrilled with the midterm results and thank America for stepping up. That being said, the hard work lies ahead, there is much to be done…

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Victoria Cull's avatar
Victoria Cull
8h

Ohh thinking of your friend Anna too. Bless her! I am feeling a bit weepy - so grateful that there was no violence at the polls. And ALL blue! Maybe we are not as divided as we thought. America has had a wake up call. Now we move forward!

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