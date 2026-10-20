Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
10h

I will blow my whistle today for all the children of the world❤️

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Donna Wilhelm's avatar
Donna Wilhelm
5h

Thank you Cameron. Your story is an important reminder that this isn’t over and that we all need to be vigilant. Thank you.

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