Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
8h

To bear witness, act

with faith-fueled courage, caring.

Without guarantees.

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Gwen MCGRENERE's avatar
Gwen MCGRENERE
7h

I am sitting here with my Fall/Winter GREENPEACE magazine. I have been totally inspired by the courage and resilience of these activists. The risks they take and the ingenuity they develop to save Mother Earth are inspiring and sometimes breathtaking. We should pressure the news media to give regular GREENPEACE updates on their mission. Schools should include them in their curricula And of course we and the government should support them financially.

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