“But if you show partiality, you commit sin and are convicted by the law as transgressors.” — James 2:9

Yesterday, Donald Trump said he convinced Nvidia’s board to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO. Huang had stepped down less than two weeks ago after reports of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Federal investigators are also looking into possible violations of export restrictions on advanced computer chips to China, along with other claims involving the company. Nvidia’s board says, after talking with senior government officials, that his return does not pose a national security risk.

Investors reacted positively. Nvidia’s stock jumped, bringing back hundreds of billions in market value. With its founder returning, the company—now vital to the global AI industry—was welcomed back by the financial markets. Let the good times roll once again, ethics be damned.

It raises a question that strikes at the soul of a nation: what happens to moral accountability when the person under scrutiny is worth hundreds of billions of dollars to those around him?

I’ve been reflecting on how, in the past, people with wealth and power often got special treatment. Kings were above the laws that applied to everyone else. Religious leaders claimed privileges their followers didn’t have. Wealthy patrons received honors others could never expect. Over time, people started to believe that those in important positions should be judged by different standards.

The Letter of James in the Christian New Testament offers a devastating critique of this arrangement. Writing to an early Christian community, James describes two people entering a gathering. One wears fine clothing and a gold ring. The other is poor and dressed in shabby garments. The wealthy visitor is offered a place of honor, while the poor man is told to stand or sit on the floor.

James condemns the community’s behavior. Its members claim to believe in the dignity of every person, yet their actions reveal that wealth determines who deserves respect. He calls this partiality a violation of the moral law. The issue isn’t just that the wealthy man gets better treatment. The community has let economic status decide how its stated values are applied.

Two thousand years later, we’ve found more complex ways to do the same thing. We’re told that an executive can’t be replaced, that a political leader’s achievements matter more than their personal behavior, or that holding people to normal standards would hurt the economy too much. Real concerns get brushed aside as distractions from the bigger goal of protecting prosperity.

Sometimes, these arguments do involve real competing responsibilities. Institutions have to think about due process, economic stability, and what happens if leaders change. Accountability doesn’t mean punishment forever, and people should have a chance for redemption. The rules for these decisions need to be clear, consistent, and not depend on someone’s wealth or influence. Otherwise, accountability turns into something only the powerless have to face, while the powerful treat it as just another problem to work around.

The risks are even higher when companies are so important to the economy that their leadership choices affect financial markets, national security, and the future of technology for whole societies. Nvidia’s huge role brings real responsibilities for its board and for public officials. It also means independent oversight is crucial. The more power is concentrated, the more damage can happen if accountability breaks down.

I worry about what happens to society when people start to think that some individuals are just too important to question. That belief shifts our sense of right and wrong. We stop asking if decisions are fair and start asking if fairness is something we can afford. We get used to seeing powerful people get chances, protections, and special treatment that others never would. Over time, we might even see these exceptions as just part of how the economy works.

The prophets of ancient Israel repeatedly challenged societies that had learned to accommodate such arrangements. Their anger was directed not only at individual wrongdoing but at systems in which wealth and political influence distorted justice. Amos condemned those who manipulated the courts and exploited the poor while maintaining the outward appearance of religious devotion. His demand that justice roll down like waters was a refusal to accept public prosperity as evidence of moral health.

That challenge is still very real. A rising stock market doesn’t show if a society is just. Corporate profits don’t prove leaders have integrity. Being able to make huge amounts of money doesn’t mean someone has special moral authority. Public officials who are supposed to protect the common good have a duty to keep that difference clear.

When a president gets personally involved in picking the leader of a company under serious investigation, the public deserves to know what that involvement looked like, what evidence was considered, and what safeguards are in place for independent investigations. These questions matter no matter who the president is or which executive stands to gain.

I think many of us are tired of hearing stories where huge wealth and political power seem to play by rules the rest of us never will. That tiredness worries me. Each new controversy risks becoming just another headline we read before moving on. Things that once would have sparked real public attention can start to seem normal.

Moral exemption is especially dangerous when we stop being bothered by it.

James wrote to people who saw themselves as faithful and righteous. He asked them to look at whether how they treated the rich and the poor matched the beliefs they claimed to hold. Their integrity would be tested when sticking to those beliefs became difficult.

That’s still the test for our institutions and for us. We should expect that allegations are investigated, evidence is reviewed, and people are treated fairly. We should also expect corporate boards, public officials, and regulators to explain how their choices serve the public good, especially when big financial interests are at stake.

A society can’t stay healthy if accountability depends on how much someone is worth.

The moral law must retain its authority precisely when obeying it becomes costly.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

When have you witnessed someone receive special treatment because of their wealth, influence, position, or perceived importance? What did that experience teach you about the relationship between power and justice? The Letter of James challenges communities that profess moral convictions while making exceptions for the wealthy. Where do you see that contradiction in our society, our religious institutions, or even our own lives? Outrage can awaken our conscience, but sustained accountability requires more than anger. How can we preserve our moral clarity and willingness to act when repeated abuses of power leave us feeling exhausted or powerless?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For When Justice Has a Price

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, whose love cannot be purchased and whose justice cannot be negotiated, awaken our conscience. We have watched the powerful excuse one another, the wealthy receive privileges denied to others, and institutions surrender their convictions when the price of integrity becomes too high. Forgive us for the times we have grown accustomed to what should trouble our souls. For the moments when exhaustion has become silence, when fear has overcome courage, and when we have mistaken prosperity for righteousness. Give us the moral clarity to recognize injustice, even when it wears the clothing of success. Give us the courage to demand accountability, even when those responsible hold enormous power. And give us the humility to insist upon fairness for those we admire as well as those we oppose. Protect those whose lives are diminished by systems that favor wealth over dignity. Strengthen those who investigate wrongdoing, speak truth in the face of intimidation, and refuse to sell their integrity for personal gain. May our outrage become a source of courage, our convictions become visible in our actions, and our commitment to justice endure when doing what is right becomes costly. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: Refuse the Exception

Moral exemption begins in small ways. We excuse conduct from someone we admire that we would condemn in someone we dislike. We become more forgiving when a person is wealthy, influential, or important to an institution we value.

Today, practice applying the same moral standard to everyone.

Think of two public figures, one whose work or leadership you generally admire and another whose conduct you frequently question. Consider a principle you believe should govern both of them, such as honesty, financial transparency, respect for others, or accountability for wrongdoing.

Without trying to determine whether either person is guilty of anything, ask yourself whether you would demand the same evidence, the same investigation, and the same consequences if either were accused of violating that principle.

Then put that conviction into practice. You might contact an elected representative to express your support for independent oversight, thank someone who has upheld ethical standards at personal cost, or speak up when someone excuses troubling conduct simply because a powerful person has produced desirable results.

You do not need to research a complicated controversy or win an argument. The spiritual discipline is to refuse the comfortable exception, particularly when the person benefiting from it is someone you would prefer to defend. Justice becomes credible when we are willing to apply its standards to people whose success benefits us.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

December 17, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.