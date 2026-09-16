Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Joseph Friedman's avatar
Joseph Friedman
Sep 16

So beautiful, dear Cameron. Thank you. I'm thinking of my grandfather William Gross who came to this country penniless with only a third grade education, and provided an example to me of courage in the face of long odds and dangers beyond any I've had to face that continues to fuel me. It was good to be reminded of Grampa Willy and all the others who did what they needed to do so I can be sitting here writing this note.

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Mary Earle Chase's avatar
Mary Earle Chase
Sep 16

Cameron, you never cease to amaze me with your insight, wisdom, and wonderful way with words. You made of this simple story of acknowledgment a powerful life lesson. It feels very good to feel my mother and grandmother at my side today -- and to try to be worthy of their love and guidance. Thank you!

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