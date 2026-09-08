Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Maureen Connors's avatar
Maureen Connors
Sep 8

This is such an. important piece, Cameron. At 88 I depend on being able to vote by mail.

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G Charles MacDonald's avatar
G Charles MacDonald
Sep 8

Americans had best get off their collective butts because if Republicans take the midterms, America is dead!!! You have elected Trump and his Reich twice and sat on the sidelines and done nothing. Do nothing on November 3rd and as a nation, you will be finished…

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