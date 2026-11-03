Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
3h

Feel weary, wary?

All who can, shall for truth vote.

Turn worry to work.

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2 replies by Rev. Cameron Trimble and others
Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
3h

Prayers wrapped in Peace to all the world and to my American sisters and brothers today

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