Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
Sep 17

My heart breaks for these dear creatures....and I JOIN MY JEWISH SISTERS AND BROTHERS IN SEEKING TRUE REPENTANCE...not easy, but I will make the effort to examine my relationship with all of CREATION .

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Fred Massoll's avatar
Fred Massoll
Sep 17

I am challenged by your words, as I realize I seldom give thought to what unintended harm could be done to those around me, My mother, I remember, saying to me at times when she was very frustrated with my actions “ The Highway to hell is paved with good intentions “ your words have touched me and I pause to consider what harm do I cause when I do not consider the impact my actions may have on those to follow me. A simple example: when I come into a clean kitchen and prepare food for myself and then leave without cleaning up, the next person ( my wife) is burdened with cleaning up my mess before tending to her purpose, I have changed at least in the kitchen.

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