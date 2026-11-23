“The higher goal of spiritual living is not to amass a wealth of information, but to face sacred moments.” — Abraham Joshua Heschel, The Sabbath

We begin the week with the news that the Cambridge Dictionary has named ‘human’ their Word of the Year 2026. After all those years of adding in the tech terms, we’ve come full circle to a word that’s been in the language for centuries. As AI gets more and more sophisticated, we’re starting to ask again what it actually means to be human.

Computers can now write poetry, generate art, spot patterns in medical images and have conversations which at times can be remarkably personal. As to whether such systems could ever become conscious, there is still no consensus among researchers. For anyone whose job or sense of self is predicated on thinking and creativity, this is obviously going to be a source of concern.

I wonder if AI is exposing a problem that actually predates the day when anyone thought a computer could write a poem.

For generations, we’ve built society on the idea that people matter most for what they produce. Schools train kids to become productive workers. Our economies reward efficiency and things that can be measured. We praise big achievements but often have trouble seeing the value in lives whose contributions can’t be easily measured.

If our value is in how useful we are then what happens when something else becomes more useful than us?

AI scholar Kate Crawford questions the myths around these technologies. In Atlas of AI, she says artificial intelligence is “neither artificial nor intelligent” in the usual human sense. These systems rely on huge amounts of natural resources, human labor, data, and infrastructure. What looks like independence actually hides a big network of relationships and choices about whose work counts and whose costs go unseen.

AI is born of human society and embodies our aspirations, our inequalities, our biases and our ideas about what constitutes knowledge. When we build systems that are designed to increase productivity and require fewer people, we are making moral decisions about the world we want to live in.

Jewish theologian Abraham Joshua Heschel identified the same issue a long time ago. In The Sabbath he observed that modern life had become so obsessed with getting things and with controlling the world around us. We were very good at shaping the world but we were losing all sense of the sacred character of time.

Heschel wrote, “Every hour is unique and the only one given at the moment, exclusive and endlessly precious.” In Jewish tradition Shabbat breaks the cycle of work and getting things. It is a regular break from the notion that we have to prove ourselves by what we achieve. Time becomes a time for connection, for worship, for rest and simply being alive.

I wonder how many of us have lost the ability to do this. We’ve got devices that can do in seconds what used to take hours but our lives are actually more rushed than ever. We have more information than we’ve ever had before and that doesn’t necessarily make us any wiser. We can talk to people all over the world instantly and yet we can often find ourselves not paying the slightest bit of attention to the person sitting right in front of us.

Artificial intelligence could well take over some of the difficult jobs for us and that’s something we should be thinking about. AI that enables people with disabilities to communicate, that helps doctors to diagnose disease or that simply takes on the arduous manual labor could all be a source of freedom for people. There’s nothing in any of that that’s inherently sacred.

But freeing people from work only matters if we also make sure they can live with dignity. If we replace workers but don’t protect their livelihoods, that’s not real freedom.

Theologian John Swinton has spent years thinking about what it means to be a person, especially through his work with people who have dementia. In Dementia: Living in the Memories of God, he questions the idea that losing mental abilities makes someone less human. He believes our identities are held in loving relationships, including God’s lasting memory of us.

We don’t stop being important when we can no longer remember, reason, communicate or contribute as we used to.

Christian theology is fundamentally at odds with any system which measures a person’s worth by what they can do. To say that people bear the image of God is not to say that they are smart or strong. The Christian notion of incarnation doesn’t place divine value in great strength at all. It is quite the contrary. It finds the sacred in the real, the vulnerable, the one who suffers, who needs others and who in the end dies.

Anyone who lives long enough learns that independence doesn’t last forever and is never complete. We start life totally dependent on others. Most of us will go through times when sickness, aging, loss, or disability mean we need more care than we can give.

I think many of you have felt this while caring for someone you love. Time spent by a hospital bed, helping someone get dressed, making meals, or just being there might not count in our economy. But those hours can show some of the deepest parts of what it means to be human.

Of course we can’t ignore the difficulty of being a carer. Carers need financial security, need breaks, need professional help and need communities that share the burden. If we genuinely believe in the dignity of every life then our institutions should reflect that.

Cambridge’s pick of human comes at a time when we’re making big choices about how technology will shape our future. We’ll need policies that protect human dignity, share the benefits of new ideas fairly, and push back against seeing people only for their economic value.

I think about the people who have had the greatest impact on my life. Some were outstanding teachers or leaders. Others were simply people of great wisdom who showed it through their kindness, their patience and their friendship. I don’t think you could quantify their contribution in any way whatsoever.

Maybe AI is making us face an uncomfortable truth: long before machines started copying human abilities, we were already treating people like machines.

We’ve been very good at asking what people can do. We’ve spent far less time in building a world where people can have dignity, relationships, freedom and love (the things that actually make life worth living).

That feels like a good place to start over.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

In what ways have you learned to measure your own worth through productivity, achievement, or usefulness? How has that understanding changed as you’ve moved through different seasons of life? Abraham Joshua Heschel invites us to experience time as sacred rather than simply something to manage efficiently. When do you feel most fully present to your own life, without needing to accomplish anything? If human dignity does not depend upon intelligence, independence, or productivity, what would need to change in how our communities care for children, older adults, people with disabilities, and those whose work is no longer economically valued?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For the Sacredness of Being Human

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, whose love cannot be measured and whose presence cannot be manufactured, teach us again the sacredness of being alive. We have become so accustomed to measuring our days by what we accomplish, our worth by what we produce, and our success by what we accumulate. Forgive us when we forget that a life is precious simply because it exists. Help us recognize the dignity of those whose contributions the world does not count, whose voices are easily overlooked, whose bodies have grown weary, and whose minds no longer carry the memories they once held. Bless those who offer care without recognition, who sit beside hospital beds, who accompany the dying, who comfort frightened children, and who remain present when nothing can be fixed. Give us wisdom as we shape technologies that will transform our common life. May our inventions serve compassion, our progress deepen justice, and our growing capabilities never diminish our reverence for life. Teach us to inhabit the hours we have been given, to cherish the people who share them, and to remember that love needs no measure beyond its willingness to be present. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: An Hour That Owes Nothing

Our lives are organized around appointments, responsibilities, and tasks that must be completed. Even retirement can become an exercise in managing time efficiently.

Today, reclaim a small portion of your day from the expectation that it must produce something useful. Choose an activity you enjoy purely for the experience of doing it. You might listen to a favorite piece of music, sit outdoors watching the birds, enjoy a cup of tea with a friend, or spend time with someone you love.

One discipline: resist the temptation to turn the experience into an accomplishment.

If you’re listening to music, allow yourself to listen without doing something else. If you’re visiting with a friend, put your phone away and give them your attention. If you’re sitting outdoors, notice how quickly your mind wants to identify a task that needs completing.

You don’t need to meditate successfully, achieve a particular state of relaxation, or learn something profound. There is no outcome to evaluate.

As the time comes to an end, consider Heschel’s understanding that every hour is precious simply because it is given to us.

Let this be an opportunity to experience your life without needing to justify it.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

December 1, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026 - 11-12:30pm ET - Interview with Brian McLaren! I’ll be hosting a special Commons Community Gathering featuring a conversation with bestselling author, theologian, and spiritual teacher Brian McLaren. Together, we’ll explore the challenges facing our world and the evolving role of faith and spirituality in helping us navigate these uncertain times. Brian brings a remarkable combination of wisdom, honesty, and hope to conversations about the future of Christianity and our shared life. We’ll also have an opportunity to gather as a community, reflect together, and consider how we can help create a more compassionate and just world. I hope you’ll join us! Learn more and join us here.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

December 17, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

January 20, 2027, 7:30-9:00pm ET - Changing the Narrative — Claiming and Creating Our Own Story: The stories we tell about ourselves and our world shape what we believe is possible. But what happens when those stories no longer serve the future we hope to create? Join me for a virtual gathering hosted by Shalom Spirituality Center. Together, we’ll explore how the narratives we inherit and carry, often unconsciously, influence our lives and how changing those stories can open new possibilities for hope, courage, and transformation. This is the first of a four-part series, and registration is just $10. Learn more and register here.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.