Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
Sep 24

Cowardice… courage…

moral language/acts matter.

Snyder reminds us.

Reply
Share
ECOSPIRIT with Joe Holland PhD's avatar
ECOSPIRIT with Joe Holland PhD
7d

In the classical Western tradition, beginning with Plato and continuing with Aristotle, courage (also called fortitude) was one of what were long called the "cardinal (hinge) virtues."

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Cameron Trimble · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture