“Two are better than one because they have a good reward for their toil. For if they fall, one will lift up the other.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9–10, NRSVUE

On Friday afternoon last week, the US Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop. Departing aircraft were kept on the ground as problems spread through the systems air traffic controllers use to communicate with and track airplanes. More than 3,500 aircraft were already in the air at that time.

As a pilot I know something about the degree of co-ordination required to get those aircraft moving safely. Every flight is part of a huge system of controllers, pilots, dispatchers, engineers, meteorologists and ground staff. The average passenger is completely unaware of the thousands of decisions that are being made on their behalf. They get on the plane, they fasten their seat belts, and they trust that the people responsible for their safety know what they’re doing.

On Friday, that trust was tested. I was relieved not to be stranded at a remote airport, but my phone kept buzzing with messages from friends asking what was happening. I had the same questions they did.

In the hours that followed, officials said the disruption was caused by aging communications infrastructure that became unstable during routine equipment work. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin held a press conference to explain what they thought had happened. They also urged Congress to provide more funding to modernize the nation’s air traffic control system.

Aviation professionals mostly agree that this infrastructure badly needs to be updated. Some of the technology is decades old. Air traffic controllers have been working in tougher conditions, and the system has had repeated equipment failures.

After that press conference, I had more questions than answers. The FAA now says that too much network traffic made the equipment unstable, possibly involving a radar site in Texas and a communications site in Arkansas where a contractor had installed a new router. Investigators are still figuring out exactly what happened. We need to know how work at a remote facility could cause problems across so much of the national airspace system, whether the right safeguards were in place, and what needs to change to prevent this from happening again.

These are questions about engineering, oversight, management, and public accountability. Even though the system needs investment, those in charge still have to explain how it failed and show that their solution will work.

But in the middle of Friday afternoon’s confusion, all of our training paid off. More than 3,500 aircraft landed safely. Pilots followed their usual procedures. Controllers managed the flights they could still talk to and track. Dispatchers and airline operations teams worked together to handle a huge disruption. The nationwide ground stop, while costly and inconvenient, kept more planes from entering an already stressed system. In the end, everyone landed safely.

One story from that afternoon has been circulating online in my aviation groups. Near Fort Worth, Texas, a student pilot was on his first solo cross-country flight when he heard about the ground stop. If you have ever trained to be a pilot, you know how important that first solo cross-country is. You spend months learning to navigate, manage the plane, talk to controllers, and make decisions on your own. Now imagine being that student and hearing that all flights across the country have stopped because of a communications problem.

In a recording of his conversation with an air traffic controller, the young pilot said he was on his first solo cross-country and didn’t know what to do. The controller stayed calm. She asked where he had taken off, told him that Hicks Airfield was operating normally, advised him to land there, and explained which radio frequency to use. She also warned him about nearby helicopter traffic. A few minutes later, he landed safely.

I’ve listened to enough aviation radio calls to appreciate what that controller did for him. She couldn’t fix the national system, but she could give clear information, a steady voice, and the guidance he needed to make his next decision. And the student was wise enough to ask for help.

So much depended on the professionalism of people whose names most of us will never know.

There’s an old passage in Ecclesiastes about the strength we find in each other. The writer says, two are better than one because when one falls, another can help them up. We usually hear these words about friendship or marriage, but I think they also speak to collective responsibility.

Aviation safety is based on the idea that people make mistakes, equipment fails, and sometimes things get too complicated for one person to handle. The industry has created procedures, backup systems, training, and a culture of learning from accidents because no one person can guarantee everyone’s safety. When something goes wrong, people need reliable systems and skilled colleagues to help them handle what comes next.

I wish more public institutions handled their responsibilities with the same discipline. We’re used to political leaders treating problems as chances to assign blame, protect their reputations, or ask for more resources and power. But people who rely on public institutions need more than that. They deserve leaders who accept scrutiny, admit uncertainty, learn from mistakes, and see competence as a moral duty.

I think about the air traffic controllers who stayed at their posts on Friday and the pilots who worked through a huge disruption. Their professionalism didn’t stop the failure from happening, but it helped keep it from turning into a tragedy.

There’s a lesson here for every institution that cares for people, whether it’s a hospital, school, congregation, government agency, or airline. Trust grows when people know those in charge are well trained, have reliable systems, and will act with integrity when things go wrong.

As investigators try to understand what happened on Friday, I hope we will ask for the transparency and accountability this moment calls for. The aviation system needs major investment, but it also needs leaders who are worthy of the responsibility they hold. And I hope we remember the people who kept us safe.

That student pilot may remember Friday for the rest of his flying life. He’ll probably always remember the voice of the controller who helped him get home when the system was struggling. I think many of us have had moments like that, even if we’ve never been in a cockpit.

When the systems we rely on start to fail, having someone who knows what they’re doing, cares about our safety, and stays calm can make all the difference.

Let’s build institutions worthy of these people. And let’s never take their competence, judgment, or care for granted.

We are in this together,

Cameron

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Reflection Questions

When have you depended upon the calm judgment or professional competence of someone whose work usually goes unnoticed? How did their presence affect you? What responsibilities do leaders carry when the systems entrusted to their care fail? How can communities distinguish meaningful accountability from explanations designed primarily to protect reputations? Where in your own life or community might greater preparation, cooperation, or willingness to ask for help make people safer?

A Prayer for the Day

A Prayer For Those Who Keep Watch

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Holy One, whose presence meets us in the uncertainty of every journey, Bless the hands that guide us, the voices that steady us, and the quiet wisdom of those who keep watch while others rest. Guard those who carry the safety of strangers in their care. Give them clear minds, steady hearts, and the courage to speak when something is not right. Where systems are fragile, grant wisdom to repair them. Where mistakes are made, bring truth into the open. Where responsibility is great, let humility be greater still. And when we cannot see the way ahead, may we find companions whose knowledge is trustworthy, whose kindness is generous, and whose presence helps us find our way home. Amen.

Spiritual Practice: The Invisible Network

Today, trace one ordinary activity backward through the people whose labor makes it possible. It might be drinking a glass of clean water, taking medication, driving across a bridge, or boarding an airplane.

Investigate what it actually takes to make that activity safe. Who maintains the infrastructure? Who performs the inspections? What training is required? Who responds when something goes wrong?

Find one person or profession in that network whose contribution you have never really considered.

Then do something tangible to recognize their work. You might write a note of appreciation, learn about the conditions under which they work, or support an effort to protect the integrity of their profession.

This is an exercise in recognizing interdependence as a practical reality rather than simply a spiritual ideal. It asks us to notice the often-invisible relationships and institutions that sustain our lives.

And it connects the personal experience of flying to the larger question of what we owe one another in a functioning society.

Upcoming Events That Might Be of Interest…

My team and I launched a new experiment we are calling “The Commons.” It’s an online space centered around communities of practice: groups of people who share a common concern, set of problems, or passion for a topic, and deepen their knowledge and expertise by interacting on an ongoing basis. Join the community here.

November 17, 2026 - 12:30 - 1:30pm ET - ONLINE BOOK CLUB - As we move through the holiday season, The Commons Book Club (which I host) is trying something a little different. Rather than reading a full book together, we’ll gather each week through December around a thoughtfully selected article, poem, podcast, or short video that invites us into meaningful conversation. Our selections will explore the questions that matter to our community: How do we nurture hope in uncertain times? What does it mean to live with compassion and courage? How might spirituality, creativity, justice, and our relationship with the natural world help us imagine new possibilities for ourselves and one another? There’s no long reading commitment, and you can join us whenever your schedule allows. Each gathering stands on its own, making this an especially welcoming opportunity for newcomers and longtime members alike. Learn more here.

November 20, 2026, 7-8:45pm ET - I will be joining Jackie Sussman for an online session on practicing eidetics as part of our “Reclaiming the Power of Imagination” monthly series. Eidetic Imagery is a powerful tool for pastors, denominational leaders, coaches, and spiritual directors working with others, and for individuals seeking deeper integration and healing in their own lives. Jackie is a psychotherapist, author, and leading expert in Eidetic Image Psychology, and has spent over forty years helping leaders and individuals unlock creativity, uncover hidden strengths, and move through limiting patterns. During this session, she will lead a live Eidetic process shaped by mythic imagery, offering a direct experience of the work. REGISTER HERE.

December 1, 2026 - 7-8:30pm ET, ONLINE EVENT - Theologian Matthew Fox and I are teaming up again in a series called Journeying with the Mystics. The mystics have always emerged in times of uncertainty. They appear when old certainties are crumbling, when institutions no longer provide easy answers, and when people find themselves longing for a deeper experience of the Sacred. Join us for a 24-session exploration of the teachings of St. John of the Cross, Thomas Merton, Hildegard of Bingen, Kabir and Rumi, Meister Eckhart and more. This is more than a lecture series. It is an invitation into a living spiritual journey. Learn more and REGISTER HERE!

December 5, 2026 - A Way in the Wilderness: An Online Advent Silent Retreat, 9:00 a.m.–4 p.m. ET - I’m delighted to be leading a special Advent retreat with my friends at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation. A Way in the Wilderness is an invitation to step away from the noise and demands of daily life and enter a spacious day of contemplative prayer, sacred reading, Sabbath rest, and silence. Together, we’ll explore the biblical wilderness as a place where new possibilities emerge and discover the peace that comes from recognizing the Sacred’s presence even in uncertain times. There is nothing to accomplish and no experience to manufacture. Just an opportunity to rest, listen, and remember that we do not travel through the wilderness alone. LEARN MORE.

December 8, 2026, 7-8:00pm ET - The holidays can be especially tender when we are carrying grief. Whether we are mourning someone we love, navigating changes in our health or relationships, or grieving the uncertainty of the world around us, this season can bring losses both old and new to the surface. Join us on The Commons for a special one-hour online gathering led by my friend Joy Gaertner, an Advanced Loss & Grief Recovery Specialist. Together, we will create a welcoming space to acknowledge our losses, honor what we carry through meaningful rituals of remembrance, and discover sources of hope for the season ahead. This will be a gentle evening of connection and care, with room for whatever grief you may be holding. The gathering is donation-based, and all are welcome. LEARN MORE.

December 15, 7-8:30pm ET - FREE WEBINAR - I will be joined by Dr. Charissa Mikoski, Assistant Professor of Research and Hartford Institute for Religion Research for a presentation on “The State of American Congregations: What the Latest Data Tell Us.” This webinar explores findings from the 2025 Faith Communities Today survey, including changes in worship attendance, congregational vitality, finances, volunteering, programming, and leadership. It will also examine what more than 24,000 individual attenders tell us about participation and their experiences of congregational life. Together, these findings offer a picture that is neither simply one of decline nor one of revival, but of significant change and uneven recovery. REGISTER HERE.

Fun Things My Friends Are Up To…

I get to work with such amazing, creative people. This section is my way of celebrating them—no paid promotions, just joy in what they’re creating.

THIS FRIDAY, November 13, 2026 - My friends at The Sacred Slope are hosting a timely conversation with special guest John Fugelsang, hosted by Pastor Joe Smith and Alexis Rice called The Sacred Slope Virtual Lab: We The People — Speaking Across the Faith Divide. As the recent election brings renewed attention to progressive Christian voices, this gathering reminds us that Christianity has never belonged to one political movement, denomination, or nation. Together, they’ll explore the rich diversity of Christian faith beyond American white evangelicalism, examine how religion and politics intersect, and offer practical ways to recognize misinformation, challenge harmful narratives, and build trust across deep divides. If you’re a pastor, organizer, writer, or simply someone who longs for a more compassionate and informed public conversation, this promises to be a worthwhile gathering. Learn more here.

Orchestrating Transformational Experiences — January 27–31, 2027 - My friend Gary Muszynski is offering a wonderful opportunity for those who design and lead experiences that help people and organizations change. Orchestrating Transformational Experiences is an immersive, five-day gathering among the beautiful redwoods of Marin County, California. Through storytelling, music, creative facilitation, and hands-on learning, Gary will help participants move beyond simply delivering good workshops toward designing experiences that create lasting transformation. The program is limited to an intimate cohort of 12–18 participants and is especially relevant for consultants, coaches, educators, and organizational and spiritual leaders. The retreat takes place January 27–31, 2027, with early registration pricing available through November 20. Learn more at Orchestrating Excellence

Every Monday, 12pm ET - ONLINE WRITING GROUP - My dear friend, Meryl Marshall-Daniels, is leading a writing group open to all. This is a simple and spacious writing circle for people who want time to listen inwardly and put words on the page without overthinking, performing, or polishing. Meryl offers a prompt designed to invite reflection, imagination, and attunement to what is already alive within you. The practice honors writing as a way of listening, of letting images, memories, questions, and insights surface in their own time. Learn more here.

If you are a leader or member of a congregation looking for consulting support in visioning, planning, hiring or staffing, please consider Convergence.