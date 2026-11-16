Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne's avatar
Marisol Muñoz-Kiehne
3h

May we remember…

in each other’s hands we hang.

Act accordingly?

We owe each other…

to watch out, speak out, reach out

of solo silos.

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Roy Hooker's avatar
Roy Hooker
2h

More than 3,500 planes already in the air, and most passengers never know the thousands of decisions being made for them. That's Ecclesiastes 4 in real life. Nobody flies alone. Thanks for the view from the cockpit.

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