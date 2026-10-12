Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

Piloting Faith: An (Almost) Daily Meditation

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Carol Stanton (FL)'s avatar
Carol Stanton (FL)
3h

Thank you for highlighting the Franciscan charism and its lived example in the Sisters of Dubuque. It strikes me that these centuries old charisms in the Christian Church-- Franciscan, Benedictine, Dominican, Augustinian--(enfleshed in real, living communities all these years) offer both hope and light for the fears and dark places of each age....making these charisms both rooted and evergreen. Ever ancient, ever new.

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Mary Sheila O'Handley's avatar
Mary Sheila O'Handley
4h

In gratitude for all Religious Women throughout the world.Their commitment to the Sacred Mystery offers a safe abode for the world now and the new world trying to come to birth.

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